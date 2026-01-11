India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Conway-Henry take NZ off to a steady start

The Indian cricket team is kicking off thier 2026 season as they hosts New Zealand in the first of the three-match ODI series today at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium. Indian skipper Shubman Gill wins the toss for the match and invited New Zealand to bat first. Both teams will be eager to get a positive start to the calendar year and will leave no stone unturned to secure a win in the match.

For India, this match will be an important one as it will mark the return of India’s ODI skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who missed the last series of 2025 against South Africa due to injuries. On top of that, fans will get to witness Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action and will be hoping for another Ro-Ko show in Vadodara, given their brilliant form in recent times.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ ODIs: Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Pant in Team India squad For New Zealand, the series will be more about getting used to Indian conditions ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2026 next month. In terms of team combination, they have in-form players like Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, who might prove to be the game-changers for the visitors.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live telecast:

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming:

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI from Vadodara here