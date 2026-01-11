India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Conway-Henry take NZ off to a steady start
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE UPDATES: Both Indian skipper Gill and vice skipper Iyer missed the ODI series against South Africa due to injuries
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Indian cricket team is kicking off thier 2026 season as they hosts New Zealand in the first of the three-match ODI series today at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium. Indian skipper Shubman Gill wins the toss for the match and invited New Zealand to bat first. Both teams will be eager to get a positive start to the calendar year and will leave no stone unturned to secure a win in the match.
For India, this match will be an important one as it will mark the return of India’s ODI skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who missed the last series of 2025 against South Africa due to injuries. On top of that, fans will get to witness Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action and will be hoping for another Ro-Ko show in Vadodara, given their brilliant form in recent times.
For New Zealand, the series will be more about getting used to Indian conditions ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2026 next month. In terms of team combination, they have in-form players like Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, who might prove to be the game-changers for the visitors.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live telecast:
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming:
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI from Vadodara here
1:56 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 4 runs from the over!
Over summary: 0 4 0 0 0 0; New Zealand 17/0 after 5 overs; Devon Conway 12 (20), Henry Nicholls 4 (10)
Md Siraj continues the attack for India.
Ball 6- Another dot from Siraj to end the over. Just four from it
Ball 5- Dot ball
Ball 4- Short ball outside off from Sui
Ball 3- Straight defence from Conway. No run
Ball 2- Conway with a brilliant drive collects four runs through deep extra covers
Ball 1- Play and a miss for Conway. No run
1:51 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 6 runs from the over!
Over summary: 0 WD 0 4 0 1 0; New Zealand 13/0 after 4 overs; Devon Conway 8 (14), Henry Nicholls 4 (10)
Harshit Rana continues the attack for India.
Ball 6- Dot ball
Ball 5- Conway takes a single to cover point
Ball 4- Almost nicked it. Outside off ball from Rana and Conway almost had his bat on it. No run
Ball 3- Conway comes down the ground and finally scores a boundary to long on
Ball 2- Full ball from Rana and Conway just defends it back to the bowler
Ball 2- WIDE
Ball 2- WIDE
Ball 1- Short ball from Rana and Conway has no issue just moving out of the line. No run
1:46 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 5 runs from the over!
Over summary: 1 0 0 0 0 4; New Zealand 7/0 after 3 overs; Devon Conway 3 (9), Henry Nicholls 4 (9)
Md Siraj continues the attack for India.
Ball 6- Henry breaks the shackles and finally gets a boundary to end the over.
Ball 5- Siraj continues to keep NZ under pressure with another dot.
Ball 4- Henry drives the ball straight to men at short mid-off. NO run
Ball 3- Full-length ball from Siraj and Henry just defends it. No run
Ball 2- Siraj angles the ball outside off, and Henry leaves it for the keeper. No run
Ball 1- Conway plays the ball to mid-off for a single
1:41 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 1 run from the over!
Over summary: 0 0 1 0 0 0; New Zealand 2/0 after 2 overs; Devon Conway 2 (8), Henry Nicholls 0 (4)
Harshit Rana comes in the attack for India.
Ball 6- Another dot from Rana to end the over.
Ball 5- Dot ball
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Henry. No run
Ball 3- Conway opens the face of the bat and plays the ball to third man for a single
Ball 2- Pitched up ball from Rana and Conway fails to make any connection. No run
Ball 1- Fifth stump line for Rana and Conway just leaves it for the keeper. No run
1:36 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: First over done and dusted
Over summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0; New Zealand 1/0 after 1 over; Devon Conway 1 (5), Henry Nicholls 0 (1)
Md Siraj opens the attack for India.
Ball 6- Dot ball from Siraj to end the over.
Ball 5- Conway takes a single to square leg and is finally off the mark
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Conway. No run
Ball 3- Third dot in a row for Siraj to open.
Ball 2- Conway plays the ball with straight bat to mid on for no run.
Ball 1- Out-swing from Siraj to start. Conway drives the ball to covers but straight to fielder. No run
1:29 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Match underway
The first ODI match btween India and New Zealand in Vododara is now underway.
1:21 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Pitch report
The Kotambi Stadium hosts its first international match on a black-soil surface that appears tricky. With 67m square boundaries and a 77m straight boundary, the pitch shows early cracks that could widen as the game progresses. Although it looks hard, there is softness underneath, which may cause uneven bounce. Scoring could be challenging, with 300 a competitive total. Dew later on may make conditions two-paced, favouring teams bowling first.
1:10 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: New Zealand's playing 11 for the match
New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok
1:08 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: India's playing 11 for the match
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
1:01 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: India win the toss
India win the toss in the first ODI and opted to bowl first.
12:50 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Two big returns for India
India will have two big returns in the ODI series against New Zealand as ODI skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who missed the last series of 2025 against South Africa due to injuries are back in the set-up.
12:40 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Injury blow for India
India have suffred an early injury blow in the series as Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of three match series. Dhruv Jurel has been named as his replacement.
12:30 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Toss timing
The toss for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will take place at 1 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.
12:20 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: New Zealand's probable playing 11 for the match
New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (C), Zak Foulkes, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Kyle Jamieson, Aditya Ashok
12:10 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: India's probable playing 11 for the match
India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 12:02 PM IST