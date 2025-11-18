Home / Cricket / News / India vs Oman LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vyshak gets the breakthrough; Hammad departs
Live New Update

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vyshak gets the breakthrough; Hammad departs

Both sides will be aiming for a strong finish in the group stage as they look to secure momentum in this competitive event.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IND A vs Oman A
IND A vs Oman A

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India A (IND A) face Oman A (OMN) in a crucial Group B encounter of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium today. India A skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.  Both sides will be aiming for a strong finish in the group stage as they look to secure momentum in this competitive event.
 
India A began their campaign on a high note, demolishing the UAE by 148 runs in their opening match. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s brilliant century helped India A post 297/4, and their bowlers efficiently restricted the UAE to 149/7. However, the second game proved challenging as Pakistan A chased down India A’s 137-run target in just 13.2 overs, handing Jitesh Sharma and his team an eight-wicket defeat.
 
Oman A, meanwhile, showed glimpses of resilience throughout the tournament. They suffered a 40-run loss to Pakistan A in their first outing but bounced back in style against the UAE. In a thrilling finish, Oman successfully chased a target of 155 off the last ball, securing victory with two wickets in hand.
 
With both teams showing attacking intent and young talent in form, this India A vs Oman A clash promises to be an exciting contest, with plenty of key moments and potential debut performances to watch. 
 
India A vs Oman A Playing 11
 
India A Playing 11: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma.
 
Oman playing 11: Hammad Mirza (C), Sufyan Yousaf (WK), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shafiq Jan.
 
India A vs Oman A  Asia Cup Rising stars live telecast: The live telecast of the India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

8:33 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 1 1 1 0; OMA 56/1 after 7 overs; Karan 10 (16) Wasim 12 (10)
 
Suyash continues the attack for India and concedes 4 runs from the over.

8:29 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: 11 runs from the over!

Over Summary wd 4 4 0 1 0 1; OMA 52/1 after 6 overs; Karan 8 (12) Wasim 10 (8)
 
Gurjapneet continues the attack for India and concedes 11 runs from the over.

8:24 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 0 0 0 1 2; OMA 41/1 after 5 overs; Karan 7 (10) Wasim 1 (4)
 
Suyash into the attack for India and concedes 4 runs from the over.

8:19 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Hammad departs!

Over Summary 2 4 wd 1 0 1 W; OMA 37/1 after 4 overs; Karan 4 (8) Hammad 32 (16)
 
Vijaykumar continues the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - Hammad ends the over by losing his wicket.
 
Ball 5 - He takes a single towards deep square.
 
Ball 4 - Karan blocks the next ball towards cover.
 
Ball 3 - The wide bouncer is followed by a single towards point.
 
Ball 2 - He goes over backward point for a FOUR this time.
 
Ball 1 - Hammad takes couple of runs towards covers.

8:14 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: 12 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 0 4 0 6 1; OMA 28/0 after 3 overs; Karan 3 (6) Hammad 25 (12)
 
Gurjapneet into the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single.
 
Ball 5 - A good hit over covers for a SIX.
 
Ball 4 - The opener swings but misses the hit towards mid wicket.
 
Ball 3 - He flicks it towards backward sq. leg for a FOUR
 
Ball 2 - Hammad blocks the ball coming onto him.
 
Ball 1 - Karan takes a single towards mid on.

8:09 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: 10 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 6 1 1 2 0; OMA 16/0 after 2 overs; Karan 2 (5) Hammad 14 (7)
 
Vijaykumar into the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - A couple of runs by Hammad this time towards mid on.
 
Ball 4 - Karan takes another single towards point.
 
Ball 3 - A single by him to rotate the strike.
 
Ball 2 - Hammad gets SIX over covers this time.
 
Ball 1 - A block by Hammad on the first ball.

8:05 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 1 4 1; OMA 6/0 after 1 over; Karan 1 (4) Hammad 5 (2)
 
Ramandeep begins the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single towards backward sq. leg.
 
Ball 5 - Hammad finds the gap thorugh covers for a FOUR.
 
Ball 4 - A single to get off the mark towards cover.
 
Ball 3 - Another LBW appeal but umpire says no.
 
Ball 2 - A block by the pads by him on the next ball.
 
Ball 1 - Karan leaves the delivery just outside leg stump.

7:45 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball on the night as India would be looking to restrict Oman to a low total tonight.

7:34 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Jitesh Sharma wins the toss!

India A skipper Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

7:15 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Doha as Jitesh will be looking to take hold of the proceedings early on tonight.

7:07 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Can Oman spring an upset?

While it is highly unlikely, Oman will be looking forward to springing an upset tonight and booking the semi-final spot tonight.

7:03 PM

India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Do-or-die for Men in Blue!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup Rising Stars encounter between India A and Oman in Doha tonight. Jitesh and co. will be looking to book their semis on the night.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News