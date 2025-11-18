India vs Oman LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vyshak gets the breakthrough; Hammad departs

India A (IND A) face Oman A (OMN) in a crucial Group B encounter of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium today. India A skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both sides will be aiming for a strong finish in the group stage as they look to secure momentum in this competitive event.

India A began their campaign on a high note, demolishing the UAE by 148 runs in their opening match. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s brilliant century helped India A post 297/4, and their bowlers efficiently restricted the UAE to 149/7. However, the second game proved challenging as Pakistan A chased down India A’s 137-run target in just 13.2 overs, handing Jitesh Sharma and his team an eight-wicket defeat.

Oman A, meanwhile, showed glimpses of resilience throughout the tournament. They suffered a 40-run loss to Pakistan A in their first outing but bounced back in style against the UAE. In a thrilling finish, Oman successfully chased a target of 155 off the last ball, securing victory with two wickets in hand.

With both teams showing attacking intent and young talent in form, this India A vs Oman A clash promises to be an exciting contest, with plenty of key moments and potential debut performances to watch.

India A vs Oman A Playing 11

India A Playing 11: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Oman playing 11: Hammad Mirza (C), Sufyan Yousaf (WK), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shafiq Jan.

India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising stars live telecast: The live telecast of the India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.

India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.