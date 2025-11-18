India vs Oman LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: IND win the toss, elect to field first in Doha
Both sides will be aiming for a strong finish in the group stage as they look to secure momentum in this competitive event.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India A (IND A) face Oman A (OMN) in a crucial Group B encounter of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium today. India A skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both sides will be aiming for a strong finish in the group stage as they look to secure momentum in this competitive event.
India A began their campaign on a high note, demolishing the UAE by 148 runs in their opening match. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s brilliant century helped India A post 297/4, and their bowlers efficiently restricted the UAE to 149/7. However, the second game proved challenging as Pakistan A chased down India A’s 137-run target in just 13.2 overs, handing Jitesh Sharma and his team an eight-wicket defeat.
Oman A, meanwhile, showed glimpses of resilience throughout the tournament. They suffered a 40-run loss to Pakistan A in their first outing but bounced back in style against the UAE. In a thrilling finish, Oman successfully chased a target of 155 off the last ball, securing victory with two wickets in hand.
With both teams showing attacking intent and young talent in form, this India A vs Oman A clash promises to be an exciting contest, with plenty of key moments and potential debut performances to watch.
India A vs Oman A Playing 11
India A Playing 11: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma.
Oman playing 11: Hammad Mirza (C), Sufyan Yousaf (WK), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shafiq Jan.
India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising stars live telecast: The live telecast of the India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
7:45 PM
India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball on the night as India would be looking to restrict Oman to a low total tonight.
7:34 PM
India A vs Oman LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Jitesh Sharma wins the toss!
India A skipper Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.
7:15 PM
India A vs Oman LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Doha as Jitesh will be looking to take hold of the proceedings early on tonight.
7:07 PM
India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Can Oman spring an upset?
While it is highly unlikely, Oman will be looking forward to springing an upset tonight and booking the semi-final spot tonight.
7:03 PM
India A vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Do-or-die for Men in Blue!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup Rising Stars encounter between India A and Oman in Doha tonight. Jitesh and co. will be looking to book their semis on the night.
First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:00 PM IST