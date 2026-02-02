India vs Pakistan: ICC tournaments when arch rivals did not face each other

In international cricket, few contests command as much attention as India versus Pakistan, a rivalry that has come to define major ICC tournaments over the past decade. That, however, has not always been the case. For much of the 20th century and the early 2000s, the two teams often went entire global events without facing each other.

However, since 2012, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has largely ensured that India and Pakistan are placed in the same group to guarantee at least one high-profile encounter. But ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan have announced their intention to forfeit the fixture against India, a move that could bring an end to the 14-year run of guaranteed meetings.

ALSO READ: Pakistan to England: List of teams who forfeited matches in ICC events As a final decision on the forfeit is awaited, let’s take a look at the major ICC tournaments where India and Pakistan did not get an opportunity to play each other. ODI World Cups 1975 World Cup The inaugural World Cup featured a simple eight-team structure divided into two groups of four. India were placed in Group B alongside England, East Africa and New Zealand, while Pakistan competed in Group A with the West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka. As the tournament format only allowed the top two from each group to progress directly to the semi-finals, the two rivals never crossed paths, as both failed to advance. India finished third in Group B, and Pakistan finished third in Group A.

1979 World Cup The structure remained identical to the previous edition, with two groups of four and a knockout semi-final. India were again in Group B with the West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while Pakistan were in Group A with England, Australia and Canada. India had a disastrous campaign, losing all three of their matches, which ended any hope of a knockout clash against Pakistan. India finished fourth in Group B, while Pakistan reached the semi-finals before losing to the West Indies. 1983 World Cup In this tournament, teams in each group played each other twice. India were in Group B with the West Indies, Australia and Zimbabwe, while Pakistan were in Group A with England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Although India famously went on to win the title, they never met Pakistan because Pakistan finished second in their group and lost their semi-final match to the West Indies. India finished as champions, and Pakistan were semi-finalists.

1987 World Cup This was the first World Cup held outside England, and the structure featured two groups of four, with the top two progressing to the semi-finals. India topped Group A, where they played Australia, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, and Pakistan topped Group B, where they played England, the West Indies and Sri Lanka. Fans expected a historic final at Eden Gardens, but both hosts lost their respective semi-finals on the same weekend. Both India and Pakistan finished as semi-finalists. 2007 World Cup The 2007 edition featured a complex four-group structure where only the top two from each group moved to the Super 8 stage. India were in Group B with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bermuda, while Pakistan were in Group D with the West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe. In a shock to the cricketing world, India lost to Bangladesh and Pakistan lost to Ireland, leading to both teams being eliminated in the first round. Both teams finished in the group stage.

T20 World Cups 2009 T20 World Cup The second T20 World Cup used a group stage followed by a Super 8 round. India started in Group A with Ireland and Bangladesh, while Pakistan were in Group B with England and the Netherlands. Although both teams moved into the Super 8s, they were placed in different pools there as well. India failed to win any matches in the Super 8s, while Pakistan went on to win the tournament. India finished third in their Super 8 group, while Pakistan were champions. 2010 T20 World Cup Similar to 2009, this tournament used a group stage followed by a Super 8. India were in Group C with South Africa and Afghanistan, and Pakistan were in Group A with Australia and Bangladesh. Both advanced to the Super 8s but were again placed in different groups. India lost all three of their Super 8 matches, preventing a knockout meeting with Pakistan. India finished fourth in their Super 8 group, while Pakistan reached the semi-finals.

ICC Champions Trophy 1998 ICC KnockOut The inaugural Champions Trophy was a straight knockout, pre-quarter-final-style tournament held in Bangladesh. India were drawn to play Australia in their first match (quarter-final), while Pakistan were drawn against the West Indies. Because Pakistan lost their opening match and India lost their subsequent semi-final, the two sides never met. India finished as semi-finalists, and Pakistan finished as quarter-finalists. 2000 ICC KnockOut Again following a straight knockout format, the teams were on opposite sides of the bracket. India had a brilliant run, defeating Kenya, Australia and South Africa to reach the final.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals but lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals, narrowly missing a final against India. India finished as runners-up, while Pakistan finished as semi-finalists. 2002 Champions Trophy The 2002 Champions Trophy featured 12 teams divided into four groups of three, where only the group winner advanced to the semi-finals. India were in Group B with England and Zimbabwe, while Pakistan were in Group D with Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. India topped their group to advance, but Pakistan finished second to Sri Lanka and were eliminated. India finished as joint winners (with Sri Lanka), while Pakistan exited in the group stage.