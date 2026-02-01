Sri Lanka vs England LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: Can hosts SL bounce back? Toss at 6:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka and England will meet again today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the second T20I of their three-match series. England leads 1-0 and will be aiming for a series victory with one match to spare, while Sri Lanka will fight to level the series and keep their hopes alive.

Sri Lanka will look to recover from a narrow 11-run (DLS) loss in the rain-affected first T20I. The hosts were bowled out for just 133 in 16.2 overs, with Kusal Mendis top-scoring with 37 off 20 balls. Although Pathum Nissanka got off to a steady start, Sri Lanka's middle order will need to improve their performance. In the bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana impressed with his economical spell and will be crucial for the team in their bid to level the series.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC match? England, buoyed by a strong all-round performance in the opener, will head into the second T20I with confidence. Sam Curran's hat-trick and Adil Rashid’s tight three-wicket haul played a key role in their win, while Phil Salt’s 46 and Tom Banton’s quickfire cameo ensured a comfortable chase. England is likely to maintain the same lineup as they look to seal the series with another victory.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20: Probable Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 LIVE TOSS TIME: The toss for the second T20I match between Sri Lanka and England will take place at 6:30 PM pm IST.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 live telecast: The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Australia match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode app and websites in India.