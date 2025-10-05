India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025: PAK skipper Sana wins toss; opts to bowl

The hosts India are taking on Pakistan in a high-voltage clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium today in match number six of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The coin flip of the match went in Pakistan's way who invited India to bat first.

History is firmly on their side. Across formats, India lead the head-to-head 24-3, with Pakistan’s wins limited to T20Is. In ODIs, India’s dominance is absolute—they have won all 11 matches played so far.

The two teams opened their campaigns in contrasting fashion. India survived a top-order wobble to post 250-plus and beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs in their opener. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side showed character and depth, with the lower middle order stepping up under pressure. Their batting remains their biggest strength, though greater consistency will be expected against sharper attacks.

Pakistan, meanwhile, endured a batting collapse against Bangladesh, going down by seven wickets. The lack of partnerships and rash dismissals—including a hit wicket—highlighted their struggles. Though pacers Fatima Sana and Diana Baig bowled disciplined spells, they had little to defend.

Conditions in Colombo could once again aid seamers early, which may prompt India to consider frontline pacer Renuka Singh, despite her recent return from injury. Pakistan will need a dramatic turnaround with the bat if they are to test India.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Playing 11

India probable playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Pakistan probable playing 11: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 here.