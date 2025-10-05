India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND look to extend win streak; toss at 2:30
The hosts India are all set to take on Pakistan in a high-voltage clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium today in match number six of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. While contests between the two neighbours always carry added intensity, India enter this fixture as overwhelming favourites.
History is firmly on their side. Across formats, India lead the head-to-head 24-3, with Pakistan’s wins limited to T20Is. In ODIs, India’s dominance is absolute—they have won all 11 matches played so far.
The two teams opened their campaigns in contrasting fashion. India survived a top-order wobble to post 250-plus and beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs in their opener. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side showed character and depth, with the lower middle order stepping up under pressure. Their batting remains their biggest strength, though greater consistency will be expected against sharper attacks.
Pakistan, meanwhile, endured a batting collapse against Bangladesh, going down by seven wickets. The lack of partnerships and rash dismissals—including a hit wicket—highlighted their struggles. Though pacers Fatima Sana and Diana Baig bowled disciplined spells, they had little to defend.
Conditions in Colombo could once again aid seamers early, which may prompt India to consider frontline pacer Renuka Singh, despite her recent return from injury. Pakistan will need a dramatic turnaround with the bat if they are to test India.
India probable playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud
Pakistan probable playing 11: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal
The coin toss for the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
The last game at this venue between Sri Lanka and Australia was washed out due to rain. Although the sky looks clear as of now rain is expected to come down hard later in the day.
India and Pakistan have faced each other 11 times in Women's ODI's so far with India emerging victorious on all occassions.
Welcome to the live blog of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R Premdasa Stadium today. India is coming fresh off a big win against Sri Lanka, while Pakistan suffered a huge defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. Which means while India will try to extend their winning run, Pakistan will hope to secure their first win of the tournament. However, more than this, all eyes will be on both captains after the whole NO Handshake row between the India and Pakistan men's teams during the Asia Cup 2025. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
