India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan win the toss, elect to field first

India A (IND A) lock horns with Pakistan A (PAK A) in the sixth match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar today. PAK skipper Irfan Khan won the toss and elected to field first on the day.

Under the leadership of Jitesh Sharma, India A started their campaign with a commanding 148-run victory against the UAE. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Men in Blue posted an imposing 297/4 in their 20 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with a brilliant 144, while Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten on 83, guiding India to a massive total. The UAE struggled in response, managing only 149/7, with Sohaib Khan being the only player to make a notable impact.

Pakistan A, led by Irfan Khan, began their Asia Cup journey with a narrow 40-run win over Oman. Posting 220, Pakistan A’s bowlers then put in a disciplined performance to restrict Oman to 180, earning the side a crucial first win of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, time, live streaming Both teams will be eager to continue their winning momentum in this high-stakes clash. India A will look to reinforce their dominance, while Pakistan A aim to maintain their unbeaten record and make a strong statement in the Rising Stars competition.

India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Playing 11

Pakistan A Playing 11: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem India A Playing 11: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

India A vs PAK Shaheens Asia Cup Rising stars live telecast: The live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.

India A vs PAK Shaheens Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.