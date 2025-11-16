India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan win the toss, elect to field first
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India A (IND A) lock horns with Pakistan A (PAK A) in the sixth match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar today. PAK skipper Irfan Khan won the toss and elected to field first on the day.
Under the leadership of Jitesh Sharma, India A started their campaign with a commanding 148-run victory against the UAE. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Men in Blue posted an imposing 297/4 in their 20 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with a brilliant 144, while Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten on 83, guiding India to a massive total. The UAE struggled in response, managing only 149/7, with Sohaib Khan being the only player to make a notable impact.
Pakistan A, led by Irfan Khan, began their Asia Cup journey with a narrow 40-run win over Oman. Posting 220, Pakistan A’s bowlers then put in a disciplined performance to restrict Oman to 180, earning the side a crucial first win of the tournament.
Both teams will be eager to continue their winning momentum in this high-stakes clash. India A will look to reinforce their dominance, while Pakistan A aim to maintain their unbeaten record and make a strong statement in the Rising Stars competition.
India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Playing 11
India A Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma.
Pakistan Shaheens Playing 11: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman.
India A vs PAK Shaheens Asia Cup Rising stars live telecast: The live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
India A vs PAK Shaheens Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
7:43 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball in Doha as the much awaited fixture is all set to begin.
7:34 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan wins the toss!
Pakistan skipper Irfan Khan has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.
7:20 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss in Doha as the anticipation builds up for the clash tonight.
7:12 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: The big question tonight?
According to a PTI report, Jitesh Sharma-led India A will continue to adhere to the BCCI’s 'No Handshake' policy when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Rising Stars Asia Cup match in Doha tonight. This follows the precedent set during the Asia Cup in September, when India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha as a gesture of solidarity for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Jitesh Sharma, who was the second wicketkeeper in that tournament and is now leading India A, is expected to follow in his senior's footsteps and avoid shaking hands with Pakistan Shaheens captain Irfan Khan, both at the toss and after the match, the report stated.
7:06 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATEs Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vaibhav looking to impress again!
What cricket fans saw in India A's last match on Friday against the United Arab Emirates was truly unforgettable. The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on an incredible display, blasting 144 runs off just 42 balls, including 11 fours and 15 sixes, leaving the UAE bowlers helpless. Undoubtedly, Suryavanshi will be the center of attention in tonight’s match in Doha.
7:00 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATEs Asia Cup Rising Stars: Arch rivals clash again!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens encounter in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. A super clash in Doha tonight with both sides looking to get the better of their rivals tonight. All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi who scored a superb ton in the tournament opener against UAE. Toss at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:58 PM IST