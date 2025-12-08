India vs South Africa 1st T20I Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India and South Africa now shift their focus to the final phase of the all-format tour, as a crucial five-match T20I series begins in Cuttack on Tuesday (December 9). With the T20 World Cup approaching, this series carries significant weight for both sides as they look to fine-tune combinations and assess form.

After a disappointing 0-2 loss in the Tests, India bounced back strongly to claim the ODI series 2-1. They now return to their most dominant format, T20Is, where they are not only the reigning world champions but also the No. 1 ranked team. Over the last year and a half, India have been remarkably consistent in the format, driven by explosive batting and a potent spin attack.

Abhishek Sharma’s relentless aggression at the top and the return of Hardik Pandya give the hosts a powerful balance. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy also rejoin the squad after being rested. A major boost comes with the availability of vice-captain Shubman Gill, fully recovered from the neck spasm that sidelined him during the Tests. India are expected to stick largely to their successful Australia T20I combination, with Jitesh Sharma likely to start ahead of Sanju Samson. Despite losing the ODI series, South Africa showed promising stretches of play and are arguably better suited to T20 cricket. Aiden Markram resumes captaincy duties, and the return of Quinton de Kock strengthens the top order. Ryan Rickelton should hold his spot for now, while the middle order boasts big hitters like Dewald Brevis, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs. With all-round depth from Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch and Donovan Ferreira, the visitors possess plenty of firepower as they aim to start the series strongly.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I playing 11 India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(wk), Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka ALSO READ: Steve Smith dismisses talk of rift with Nathan Lyon after 2nd Test omission India vs South Africa T20I head-to-head stats Total matches played: 31 India won: 18 South Africa won: 12 No result: 1

Squad of both teams: India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar. South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (C), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (WK), Donovan Ferreira (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Tuesday (December 9). What is the venue of IND vs SA 1st T20I? The Barabati Stadium, Cuttack will host the India vs South Africa 1st T20I on Tuesday. What is India vs South Africa 1st T20I live toss time? The IND vs SA 1st T20I toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 1st T20I match? The India vs South Africa 1st T20I live match will begin at 7:00 pm IST.