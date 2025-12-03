India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Raipur pitch report, key stadium stats

India and South Africa are set to face off in the second ODI of their three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3. Riding high from a thrilling win in the series opener, the Men in Blue will be looking to strengthen their lead and edge closer to securing the series.

The first ODI in Ranchi was a pulsating contest, with India narrowly defeating South Africa by 17 runs in a high-scoring affair. Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI century laid the foundation for India’s imposing total of 349, supported by important half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. While India held the upper hand for much of the innings, South Africa’s lower-order fought valiantly to keep the chase alive.

Batting first after losing their 19th consecutive toss, India got off to a flying start. Rohit Sharma and Kohli stitched together a century-plus partnership, with Rohit breaking the record for the most ODI sixes and Kohli accelerating after reaching his hundred. Rahul’s quick cameo ensured India ended at 349. ALSO READ: SMAT 2025: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan hits century off 47 balls vs Assam Chasing the target, South Africa stumbled early, losing three wickets to Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh within the first five overs. Marco Jansen’s quick 26-ball fifty and Corbin Bosch’s late surge brought the Proteas close, but Bosch’s dismissal with 18 runs needed off the final over saw South Africa bowled out for 332, handing India a hard-fought victory.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur pitch report The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is known for its slow, low-bounce surface, which tends to assist medium-fast bowlers and those who rely on variations in pace. Over the course of the series, the pitch has consistently provided balanced conditions, giving bowlers opportunities to extract movement while allowing batters to build innings if they apply themselves. With the track’s tendency to slow down, spinners and slower bowlers often find helpful turn and grip, making it challenging for batters to dominate early on. Despite this, recent matches at the stadium have seen competitive totals, indicating that disciplined batting can thrive, especially if partnerships are nurtured. Given the consistency of pitch behaviour in prior games, fans and players alike are expecting an exciting contest once again, with the surface providing enough balance between bat and ball to set up a thrilling, high-scoring encounter that could go down to the wire.