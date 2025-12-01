New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Playing 11, live time and streaming

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

New Zealand will kick off their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign against the West Indies at Christchurch, with the series opener marking Kane Williamson’s much-anticipated return to Test cricket after nearly a year. The former captain, widely regarded as one of the finest batters of the modern era, has had limited international appearances recently, making his comeback a major boost for the inaugural WTC champions.

New Zealand will be eager to set the tone early in the new cycle, especially with a settled core and home conditions favouring their disciplined pace attack.

The West Indies, on the other hand, will also be strengthened by the return of veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach, whose experience and skill with the new ball add depth to their bowling unit. As they step into a new WTC phase, the Caribbean side will aim to be more competitive and consistent, particularly in seaming conditions like those at Hagley Oval. With both teams welcoming key players back into the fold, the opening Test promises an intriguing contest to start the new championship cycle.

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test probable playing 11 New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Zak Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner West Indies Playing 11: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach, Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields ALSO READ: Gill's fitness in doubt for SA T20Is, Hardik set for competitive return John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach, Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields New Zealand vs West Indies Test head-to-head stats Total matches played: 49 New Zealand won: 17 West Indies won: 13

Tie: 19 Squad of both teams: NZ squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry and Blair Tickner. WI squad: Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Ojay Shields. New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test: Live telecast and streaming details When will New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test take place? The first Test match of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will take place on Tuesday (December 2).

What is the venue of NZ vs WI 1st Test? The Hagley Oval, Christchurch will host the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test on Tuesday (according to IST). What is the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test live toss time? The NZ vs WI 1st Test live toss will take place at 3 AM IST. What is the live match time for New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test? The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test live match will begin at 3:30 AM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match in India?