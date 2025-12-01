Home / Cricket / News / Gill's fitness in doubt for SA T20Is, Hardik set for competitive return

Gill's fitness in doubt for SA T20Is, Hardik set for competitive return

Hardik is set to play his first match in nearly two and a half months in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), representing Baroda against Punjab on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is scheduled to report to the Bengaluru Centre of Excellence (COE) on Monday for a mandatory fitness evaluation, a key step in determining whether he will be cleared to participate in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning December 9.  Gill has been out of action since suffering a neck injury on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The injury, sustained while batting, forced him to miss both the second Test and the ongoing ODI series. With the T20I squad expected to follow a predictable selection pattern barring injury concerns, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is awaiting an official update from the COE’s sports science unit before finalising the squad.  Medical Team Monitoring Gill’s progress   According to BCCI sources, Gill received an injection for pain management and was advised a 21-day rehabilitation programme, which included targeted strengthening exercises around the injured region. The COE medical staff will now assess whether he can perform all skill-based cricket movements without discomfort. 
ALSO READ: FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 4 schedule, results, live streaming
  “Only after the sports science team evaluates his mobility during skill sessions, especially while batting, can any decision be taken,” a BCCI insider told PTI. As things stand, Gill’s availability for the South Africa T20Is is described as “50-50.” Hardik Pandya cleared for T20 return after extended rehab In contrast to the uncertainty surrounding Gill, there is positive news on Hardik Pandya, who has officially been cleared to return to competitive T20 cricket.  The all-rounder completed an extensive rehabilitation programme between October 21 and November 30, staying at the COE throughout that period and successfully passing all return-to-play protocols. National selector Pragyan Ojha is expected to monitor Hardik’s performances closely in the SMAT fixtures as part of the evaluation process ahead of team selection.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to SA coach's 'Grovel' comment, defends India-SA ties

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar hails Virat Kohli as the 'ODI G.O.A.T'

Virat and Rohit make rivals look silly; great to watch them: KL Rahul

Abhishek's 32-ball hundred triggers historic, record-packed SMAT tie

Rohit Sharma eclipses Afridi to become leading six-hitter in ODI cricket

Topics :Shubman GillIndia cricket teamHardik Pandya

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story