Virat Kohli set to return to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 16 years: Report

Kohli last appeared in a domestic 50-over match for Delhi in the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy in September 2013, while his previous Vijay Hazare Trophy outing dates back to the 2009-10 season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:24 PM IST
Virat Kohli is reportedly preparing to make a return to domestic cricket, representing Delhi in the upcoming 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier 50-over tournament.  Kohli to join Delhi squad in December
 
At 37, Kohli now focuses exclusively on the 50-over format for India. Following the BCCI’s mandate requiring contracted national players to participate in domestic competitions, he is expected to join Delhi when the tournament begins on December 24 in Ahmedabad.  'Kohli will definitely play some matches'
 
“He will definitely play some matches, though it’s unclear if he will feature in the entire tournament,” DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told ESPNcricinfo. “It will also depend on his India commitments.” 
 
Kohli is coming off a stellar performance against South Africa in Ranchi, where he scored his 52nd ODI century, a brilliant 135-run innings highlighted by seven sixes, earning him the Player of the Match award. 
After the win in the 1st ODI in Ranchi, Kohli said he has never been a big believer in a lot of preparation.
 
“As long as I feel mentally I can play the game, I work physically very hard every day of my life, it’s got nothing to do with cricket anymore, it’s just the way I live. So as long as my fitness levels are up and my enjoyment and mental sharpness is there, then you can visualise the game, and you see yourself running as hard, reacting fast on the ball, then you know it’s fine,” he stated at the post-match presentation.
 
Once the final ODI of the current series concludes on December 6 in Visakhapatnam, Kohli will have a window to prepare for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Delhi’s schedule includes seven league matches, five in Alur, near Bengaluru, and two at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli’s IPL home ground with Royal Challengers Bangalore.  When did Kohli last play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy? 
 
Kohli last appeared in a domestic 50-over match for Delhi in the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy in September 2013, while his previous Vijay Hazare Trophy outing dates back to the 2009-10 season.  In the current Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Delhi have secured victories in two out of their four matches under captain Nitish Rana’s leadership.

Topics :Virat KohliIndia cricket teamVijay Hazare Trophy

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

