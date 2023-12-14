LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 3rd T20: Proteas win toss, bowl first

India and South Africa will be going in with different goals. Still, they would eye the same result a win in the third T20 international on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

India would look to make a lot of changes in their playing 11 as Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi might get a chance in this game. For the Proteas, there might not be a lot of changes in the playing 11.

India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Playing 11 probable: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandré Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram will occur at 8:00 PM IST.

India vs South Africa live telecast details

Star Sports to live broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd T20 in India.

IND vs SA live-streaming

Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa's 3rd T20 in India.

