LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 3rd T20: Proteas win toss, bowl first
India vs South Live Score, 3rd T20 international: Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first against Suryakumar Yadav at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg
BS Web Team New Delhi
India and South Africa will be going in with different goals. Still, they would eye the same result a win in the third T20 international on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
India would look to make a lot of changes in their playing 11 as Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi might get a chance in this game. For the Proteas, there might not be a lot of changes in the playing 11.
India vs South Africa Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Playing 11 probable: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandré Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram will occur at 8:00 PM IST.
India vs South Africa live telecast details
Star Sports to live broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd T20 in India.
IND vs SA live-streaming
Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa's 3rd T20 in India.
Stay tuned for India vs South Africa live score and match updates...
8:25 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd T20: Proteas win toss, bowl first
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg against Suryakumar Yadav-led India.
7:44 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd T20: Wanderers is ready
7:28 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd T20: Probable playing 11 of both teams
South Africa Playing 11 probable
Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi
India Playing 11 probable
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill / Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk)/ Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja/ Washington Sundar Kuldeep Yadav/ Kuldeep Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/ Deepak Chahar
7:24 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd T20: Squad of both the teams
India T20 squad for South Africa series
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
South Africa T20 squad for India series
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (3rd and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (3rd and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (3rd and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams
7:23 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd T20: Head-to-head in T20s
India and South Africa have played against each other in 26 matches in T20 Internationals. Out of these 26 games, India have won 13 while South Africa have emerged victorious in 11 matches. Two matches ended without a result.
Total matches played: 26
India won: 13
South Africa won: 11
No result: 2
7:22 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd T20: Match Preview
The Indian bowlers will come under sharp scrutiny in the team's effort to merge the immediate task of series-levelling and the distant target of finding an ideal combination for next year's T20 World Cup during the third and final match against South Africa here on Thursday.
The second T20I against the Proteas was a microcosm of the struggles these next-line Indian bowlers have gone through more often than not over the last three weeks.
The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and his right-arm colleague Mukesh Kumar were carted around by South African opener Reeza Hendricks, leaking 15.50 and 11.33 runs per over and they needed to regroup in a day.
Of course, rain and dew made their task a bit tough at Port Elizabeth but the pair lacked the imagination or control while bowling in a rather unfavourable environment.
The non-availability of pacer Deepak Chahar for personal reasons only have added to the bowling woes
Arshdeep and Mukesh are the bowlers the management trusts to produce forceful efforts in the absence of seniors like Jasprit Bumrah.
But this reserve bench hasn't been able to vindicate that faith so far, many times finding themselves in deep waters.
The 4-1 score-line in the recent home T20I series victory over Australia has cleverly papered over some flaws in this bowling unit.
Arshdeep Singh had bowled a brilliant last over in the fifth T20I at Bengaluru at Aussies but that apart the pacer struggled to find his range in the series where he conceded 10.68 runs per over across four matches for as many wickets.
Mukesh seemed to have added a couple of yards of pace but the seamer was also largely unable to stop the flow of runs, and against the Australians, he took four wickets from four matches but went for 9.12 runs per over.
The second T20I at Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) was a mere continuation of their travail and they need to pull their act together tomorrow to prevent a series loss in the early part of a tough tour.
With just four T20Is remaining ahead of the T20 World Cup, it is also imperative for them to keep themselves in the mix before the selectors turn their eyes elsewhere.
Ravindra Jadeja, who played a T20I after a hiatus of one year and four months, too was unimpressive at St George's Park and the Indian vice-captain will be looking for a better outing here.
But then there is always another side to the coin. Rinku Singh continued to impress while making his first fifty in this format and he would be eager to finish on the winning side this time.
Suryakumar scored another fifty, and it was also a statement that the Indian captaincy sits lightly on him.
He would like to guide his side to a series-equalling triumph with his bat and leadership skills.
On that note, India will also expect a quick start from their openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal unless Ruturaj Gaikwad recovers from his illness to return to pole position something central to India's white-ball template under head coach Rahul Dravid.
Both Gill and Jaiswal could not negate the extra bounce in the pitch in the last match while getting dismissed for nought each.
However, Johannesburg is a venue where India have done well traditionally across all three formats and in T20Is they hold a 3-1 record in their favour.
South Africa too will have their concern in the bowling department as pacers Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi (injured as of now) will miss tomorrow's match as they head to play in First-Class matches to prepare for the red-ball leg of the tour.
But banking on records and the opposition's weak points alone will not work against an outfit like South Africa, as India, especially bowlers, need to find a way to fire in unison.
Teams: India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.
The match starts at 8.30 PM IST.
7:18 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd T20: Welcome to the live coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20 international at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates from the match.
Topics : India cricket team South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa Aiden Markram Suryakumar Yadav
First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 7:17 PM IST