India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Women's WC Final: Rain returns in Navi Mumbai; Covers back on

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE ICC Women's WC 2025 Final: The toss, which was scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST, has been delayed to 3 PM due to wet outfield.

Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Indian women’s cricket stands on the verge of history as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team face South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium today. The toss has been delayed by half an hour due to wet outfield.  The much-anticipated clash guarantees a new world champion, with both sides eyeing their maiden ICC title. For India, it will be their third appearance in a World Cup final, while South Africa will be making their first, having defied all odds to reach this stage. 
India’s campaign has been a roller coaster — from a shaky start with three straight losses to peaking at the right time with inspiring wins over New Zealand and Australia. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet’s composed 89 in the semifinal against Australia highlighted India’s depth and resilience under pressure. The hosts will now look to overcome their history of near misses, including the 2017 ODI final loss to England and the heartbreaks in 2022 and 2023 against Australia. 
Deepti Sharma, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, will once again hold the key with the ball, while Smriti Mandhana’s return to form could make a decisive impact on a flat DY Patil surface known for high scores. South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, have shown exceptional grit throughout the competition. Wolvaardt’s consistency, coupled with Marizanne Kapp’s all-round brilliance and Nonkululeko Mlaba’s left-arm spin, gives them balance and belief. 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11

India Women Playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur 
South Africa Women Playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Toss:

The toss for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women vs South Africa Women Live Telecast:

The live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming:

The live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. 
2:40 PM

Women's World Cup 2025 | IND vs SA final: Rain returns!

The covers are back on as the rain returns to Navi Mumbai. Umpires with their umberellas back up.

2:31 PM

Women's World Cup 2025 | IND vs SA final: Toss delayed due to wet outfield!

The toss is delayed due to wet outfield on the day. Toss at 3 PM.

2:28 PM

Women's World Cup 2025 | IND vs SA final: Covers coming off!

The umpires are in discussion with the captains, who are still dressed in their training gear. A few puddles are visible near the boundary area. No rain as umberellas are down

2:09 PM

Women's World Cup 2025 | IND vs SA final: It is still raining

The toss for the India vs South Africa might get delayed due to rain. Lets expect for the best....

1:57 PM

Women's World Cup 2025 | IND vs SA final: Covers still on, toss at 2:30 PM IST

With 35 minutes to go for the toss, the covers are still firmly placed at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both the teams have reached the stadium and so does the fans, who are pouring in despite inclement weather conditions.

1:48 PM

Women's World Cup 2025 | IND vs SA final: Head-to-head

Head-to-head: India hold a 20-13 advantage in 34 ODIs, with one game ending without a result. In World Cup meetings, the tally stands at 3-3, though South Africa have clinched the last three encounters, starting with the 2017 group-stage match. Since the start of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022–25 cycle, India lead 5-1, with their only defeat coming earlier in this tournament.

1:36 PM

Women's World Cup 2025 | IND vs SA final: Navi Mumbai weather forecast

It has been raining heavily at the DY Patil Stadium, an hour before the scheduled toss at 2:30 PM IST.




1:32 PM

Women's World Cup 2025 | IND vs SA final: Indian team on the way to stadium

Amid heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai, Indian women's team has left the stadium and on their way to the DY Patil Stadium.



1:21 PM

Women's World Cup 2025 | IND vs SA final: Heavy rains lash Navi Mumbai

Ahead of the toss for the India vs South Africa final, heavy rainfall has lashed Navi Mumbai. According to the playing conditions for the Women's World Cup, a reserve day is in place for the final. If no play is possible on Sunday, then the players will have to return on Monday (November 3) to try to finish the game and determine a winner fairly.

1:15 PM

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs South Africa final

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa final, which will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Today, a new champion in Women's ODI cricket will be revealed as both the finalists have never won the ICC title. 

Stay tuned with Business Standard to all the latest updates...
First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

