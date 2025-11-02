India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Women's WC Final: Rain returns in Navi Mumbai; Covers back on

Indian women’s cricket stands on the verge of history as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team face South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium today. The toss has been delayed by half an hour due to wet outfield. The much-anticipated clash guarantees a new world champion, with both sides eyeing their maiden ICC title. For India, it will be their third appearance in a World Cup final, while South Africa will be making their first, having defied all odds to reach this stage.

India’s campaign has been a roller coaster — from a shaky start with three straight losses to peaking at the right time with inspiring wins over New Zealand and Australia. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet’s composed 89 in the semifinal against Australia highlighted India’s depth and resilience under pressure. The hosts will now look to overcome their history of near misses, including the 2017 ODI final loss to England and the heartbreaks in 2022 and 2023 against Australia.

ALSO READ: India's road to ICC Women's World Cup final: A tale of grit and glory Deepti Sharma, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, will once again hold the key with the ball, while Smriti Mandhana’s return to form could make a decisive impact on a flat DY Patil surface known for high scores. South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, have shown exceptional grit throughout the competition. Wolvaardt’s consistency, coupled with Marizanne Kapp’s all-round brilliance and Nonkululeko Mlaba’s left-arm spin, gives them balance and belief.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11

India Women Playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa Women Playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Toss:

The toss for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women vs South Africa Women Live Telecast:

The live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming:

The live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

