India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st T20I: SA bowling first; Gill-Hardik return, Samson left out

India and South Africa turn their attention to the final leg of the all-format tour as the much-anticipated five-match T20I series begins in Cuttack today. South Africa skipper Aiden markram won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night With the T20 World Cup drawing closer, both teams view this series as a vital testing ground to refine strategies, assess player form and settle their ideal lineups.

India enter the contest with renewed confidence after rebounding from a 0-2 Test defeat to clinch the ODI series 2-1. The hosts now return to their strongest format, T20Is, where they currently sit as both world champions and the top-ranked side. Over the past 18 months, India have built a formidable reputation through aggressive batting and effective spin options. Abhishek Sharma’s fearless starts, coupled with Hardik Pandya’s return, provide balance, while Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy also rejoin the squad. Vice-captain Shubman Gill’s recovery from a neck spasm further stabilizes the top order, with India likely to retain the XI that performed well in Australia, keeping Jitesh Sharma ahead of Sanju Samson.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Cuttack pitch report, key stadium stats South Africa, despite losing the ODI series, showed positive signs and look more comfortable in the T20 format. Aiden Markram returns as captain, supported by the experienced Quinton de Kock at the top. With finishers like Dewald Brevis, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, plus all-round options including Marco Jansen and George Linde, the visitors arrive with plenty of intent and the firepower to challenge India from the opening game.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I playing 11

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(wk), Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

India vs South Africa 1st T20I live telecast: The Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 1st T20I match in India.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming: Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I on the JioHotstar app and website in India.