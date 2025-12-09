India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st T20I: All eyes on India's playing 11; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India and South Africa turn their attention to the final leg of the all-format tour as the much-anticipated five-match T20I series begins in Cuttack on Tuesday (December 9). With the T20 World Cup drawing closer, both teams view this series as a vital testing ground to refine strategies, assess player form and settle their ideal lineups.
India enter the contest with renewed confidence after rebounding from a 0-2 Test defeat to clinch the ODI series 2-1. The hosts now return to their strongest format, T20Is, where they currently sit as both world champions and the top-ranked side. Over the past 18 months, India have built a formidable reputation through aggressive batting and effective spin options. Abhishek Sharma’s fearless starts, coupled with Hardik Pandya’s return, provide balance, while Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy also rejoin the squad. Vice-captain Shubman Gill’s recovery from a neck spasm further stabilizes the top order, with India likely to retain the XI that performed well in Australia, keeping Jitesh Sharma ahead of Sanju Samson.
South Africa, despite losing the ODI series, showed positive signs and look more comfortable in the T20 format. Aiden Markram returns as captain, supported by the experienced Quinton de Kock at the top. With finishers like Dewald Brevis, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, plus all-round options including Marco Jansen and George Linde, the visitors arrive with plenty of intent and the firepower to challenge India from the opening game.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I playing 11
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(wk), Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the 1st T20I encounter between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I live telecast: The Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 1st T20I match in India.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming: Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
6:15 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 1st T20I: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss to take place in Cuttack.
6:02 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Will Sanju get his chance again?
With Shubman Gill back in the squad, Sanju Samson has been moved from the opening position and often has to adapt anywhere from the top order to the lower middle order when selected. India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised Samson’s performance at the top but confirmed that Gill was always the preferred choice.
“In terms of Sanju, yes, when he came into the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now, the thing is, other than the openers, I feel everyone has to be very flexible,” Yadav told reporters.
5:56 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Weather in Cuttack!
AccuWeather forecasts suggest that temperatures will hover around 25°C in the morning and rise to about 28°C by the afternoon, before falling to nearly 15°C later in the evening. The weather is likely to remain hazy throughout, and air quality levels are expected to stay in the “unhealthy” range—similar to conditions seen across many regions in India.
5:46 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Focus shifts to T20Is!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I encounter between India and South Africa at te Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. With the focus shifting to the shortest format now, it will see the return of vice-captain Shubman Gill as the playing 11 will be in focus for the hosts tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
