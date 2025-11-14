India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 1: SA batting first; Kuldeep and Axar named in eleven

Team India gear up for another format shift as they return home to take on World Test champions South Africa in a much-anticipated two-match Test series. The opening Test begins today at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a venue hosting a red-ball match after six long years. SA skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first on the day. With Shubman Gill at the helm, India will look to extend their strong home record and carry forward the momentum from their successful T20I tour of Australia.

Pant Returns, Jurel Set for Key Role

A major boost for India comes in the form of Rishabh Pant’s comeback from a foot injury that kept him out of action for three Tests. He is expected to slot back into the XI, replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy. Young Dhruv Jurel, riding high on back-to-back centuries against South Africa ‘A’, is likely to feature purely as a batter, as hinted by assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

Confident Proteas Eye Breakthrough

South Africa, fresh off their WTC triumph, arrive with renewed belief and a balanced attack featuring a solid spin trio alongside pace ace Kagiso Rabada. Skipper Temba Bavuma, back from injury, also struck form in the warm-up game. With Kolkata conditions expected to aid seam early and spin later, the stage is set for a thrilling contest.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Playing 11

India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 live telecast: The live telecast of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 live streaming: The live streaming of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.