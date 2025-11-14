India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 1: Test cricket returns at Eden Gardens; Toss at 9 AM
Team India gear up for another format shift as they return home to take on World Test champions South Africa in a much-anticipated two-match Test series. The opening Test begins today at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a venue hosting a red-ball match after six long years. With Shubman Gill at the helm, India will look to extend their strong home record and carry forward the momentum from their successful T20I tour of Australia.
Pant Returns, Jurel Set for Key Role
A major boost for India comes in the form of Rishabh Pant’s comeback from a foot injury that kept him out of action for three Tests. He is expected to slot back into the XI, replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy. Young Dhruv Jurel, riding high on back-to-back centuries against South Africa ‘A’, is likely to feature purely as a batter, as hinted by assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.
Confident Proteas Eye Breakthrough
South Africa, fresh off their WTC triumph, arrive with renewed belief and a balanced attack featuring a solid spin trio alongside pace ace Kagiso Rabada. Skipper Temba Bavuma, back from injury, also struck form in the warm-up game. With Kolkata conditions expected to aid seam early and spin later, the stage is set for a thrilling contest.
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Probable Playing 11
India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada
India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE TOSS TIME: The toss for the 1st Test between India and South Africa will take place at 9 AM IST.
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 live telecast: The live telecast of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 live streaming: The live streaming of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
8:45 AM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the coin toss as the crowd is expected to pack the stadium today at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
8:42 AM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Special return!
Rishabh Pant is poised to make his comeback from injury, providing a major boost to India’s middle order, while Dhruv Jurel is expected to play purely as a specialist batter. Washington Sundar further reinforces the side with his dual skills, bringing valuable spin options and lower-order runs after finishing as India’s leading wicket-taker in the New Zealand series.
8:30 AM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: SA looking forward to give IND proper competition!
The Proteas arrive for the series boosted by their recent 1-1 result in Pakistan, earned even in the absence of skipper Temba Bavuma. Traditionally known for their fiery pace battery, the current World Test champions now boast one of the strongest spin units in international cricket.
8:23 AM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: What will the pitch be like?
The spotlight has shifted to the Eden Gardens pitch ahead of the upcoming Test, with India captain Shubman Gill and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak making multiple visits to assess the surface. Meanwhile, Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly has eased concerns by confirming that the wicket “will not be a rank turner.”
8:19 AM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Test cricket back at Eden Gardens!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the iconic Eden gardens. The World Champions South Africa would be looking to bag a historic Test win and break their 15-year drought of winning a Test series this time. Toss at 9 AM IST.
