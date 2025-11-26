Home / Cricket / News / India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 5: Sai-Kuldeep continue India's fight in Guwahati
Live New Update

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 5: Sai-Kuldeep continue India's fight in Guwahati

Chasing a mammoth 549, India are already two wickets down and still trail by 522 runs, a near-impossible ask on a wearing pitch that has steadily deteriorated.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Day 5 dawns in Guwahati with India staring at the harsh reality of a series defeat, unless they can pull off a miracle of resilience. After four days of being outplayed in every department, the hosts find themselves in survival mode, not victory mode.  Chasing a mammoth 549, India are already two wickets down and still trail by 522 runs, a near-impossible ask on a wearing pitch that has steadily deteriorated. With turn, variable bounce, and mounting pressure all working against them, the pursuit of runs is off the table. Their only realistic mission today is to bat for time and salvage a hard-fought draw. 
 
The story of this Test series has been South Africa’s discipline versus India’s inconsistency. The Proteas embraced an attritional, patient style of cricket, squeezing India session by session, never allowing momentum to shift. From the Kolkata heist, where India fell short in a modest 124-run chase, to Guwahati where South Africa methodically batted India out of the contest, the visitors have shown superior temperament and clarity of strategy.
 
For Temba Bavuma’s men, just eight wickets stand between them and an emphatic 2–0 sweep, one that would reflect their dominance throughout the series. Their bowlers will smell blood on a Day 5 pitch offering assistance, and they will come hard from the first ball.
 
India, on the other hand, must dig deep. With pride, World Test Championship points, and crucial lessons at stake, the batters need to mount their most determined defensive effort of the series. The final day promises tension, grit, and a test of character. Let’s get ready for the action.
  IND 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 5: 
India 2nd Inning
27-2 (15.5 ov) CRR:1.71
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Yashasvi Jaiswal c K Verreynne b M Jansen 13 20 1 1 65  
KL Rahul b SR Harmer 6 29 0 0 20.69  
Sai Sudharsan Not out 2 25 0 0 8  
Kuldeep Yadav Not out 4 22 1 0 18.18  
Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)  
Total 27 (2 wkts, 15.5 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Washington Sundar,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj  
Fall of Wickets
17-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 6.1),21-2(KL Rahul 9.2)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Marco Jansen 5 2 14 1 0 0 2.8
Wiaan Mulder 4 1 6 0 1 0 1.5
Simon Harmer 3.5 2 1 1 0 0 0.26
Keshav Maharaj 3 1 5 0 0 0 1.67
 
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Playing 11
 
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj
 
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 5 live telecast: The live telecast of Day 5 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 5 live streaming: The live streaming of Day 5 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

9:11 AM

India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES Day 5: Sai survives!

Sai Sudharshan survives a scare as his wicket is shrugged off for a no ball by Jansen.

9:08 AM

India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES Day 5: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 1 0; IND 33/2 after 18 overs; Sai 4 (35) Kuldeep 4 (24)
 
Harmer continues the attack for South Africa and concedes 1 runs from the over.

9:05 AM

India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES Day 5: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 4lb 0 0 0 1 0; IND 32/2 after 17 overs; Sai 3 (32) Kuldeep 4 (23)
 
Jansen continues the attack for South Africa and concedes 5 runs from the over.

8:47 AM

India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES Day 5: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the day as the anticipation builds up among both camps. Can IND try and take the SA bowlers on a tough ride or will The Proteas steamroll through the lineup and complete their whitewash? Only time will tell.

8:38 AM

India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES Day 5: Rishabh Pant masterclass needed to rescue India!

Rishabh Pant is undeniably a top-class Test cricketer, one of India’s finest. But as stand-in captain for the injured Shubman Gill, this series hasn’t showcased his best leadership, nor has it brought out his strongest batting form. Something has to shift for the wicketkeeper-batter, a crowd favourite known for producing unforgettable fourth-innings heroics. Today, however, he’ll need a very different kind of innings, measured, resilient, and built on his exceptional skills against spin, if India are to have any realistic chance of surviving the final day.

8:28 AM

India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES Day 5: SA in control!

They protected a target of just 124 in Kolkata, so you’d fully expect them to defend a total close to 550 here. With defeat nowhere in sight, South Africa’s focus will simply be on applying steady pressure and methodically removing the remaining eight wickets. For a side built on composure and relentless discipline, the Proteas look well-placed to finish the job.

8:17 AM

India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES Day 5: Sai-Kuldeep at the crease!

After spending most of Day 4 piling on valuable runs against a weary Indian bowling unit, South Africa delivered a final blow in fading light, much like India once did routinely on home soil. The Proteas forced India to bat in the tricky evening conditions and capitalised instantly, removing both openers before stumps. With the top order dented, Sai Sudharsan and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav were left to see out the tense final minutes of the day.

8:07 AM

India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES Day 5: Can IND avoid a whitewash?

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. The final day comes with a challenge for Rishabh Pant and co. as they have a daunting task of batting out the 3 sessions today in order to fight out a draw and avoid a whitewash against the World champions of red ball cricket. First ball at 9 AM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Cricket NewsTest Cricket

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News