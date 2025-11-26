India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 5: Sai-Kuldeep continue India's fight in Guwahati

Chasing a mammoth 549, India are already two wickets down and still trail by 522 runs, a near-impossible ask on a wearing pitch that has steadily deteriorated. With turn, variable bounce, and mounting pressure all working against them, the pursuit of runs is off the table. Their only realistic mission today is to bat for time and salvage a hard-fought draw. ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch final day action today? Day 5 dawns in Guwahati with India staring at the harsh reality of a series defeat, unless they can pull off a miracle of resilience. After four days of being outplayed in every department, the hosts find themselves in survival mode, not victory mode.Chasing a mammoth 549, India are already two wickets down and still trail by 522 runs, a near-impossible ask on a wearing pitch that has steadily deteriorated. With turn, variable bounce, and mounting pressure all working against them, the pursuit of runs is off the table. Their only realistic mission today is to bat for time and salvage a hard-fought draw.

The story of this Test series has been South Africa’s discipline versus India’s inconsistency. The Proteas embraced an attritional, patient style of cricket, squeezing India session by session, never allowing momentum to shift. From the Kolkata heist, where India fell short in a modest 124-run chase, to Guwahati where South Africa methodically batted India out of the contest, the visitors have shown superior temperament and clarity of strategy.

For Temba Bavuma’s men, just eight wickets stand between them and an emphatic 2–0 sweep, one that would reflect their dominance throughout the series. Their bowlers will smell blood on a Day 5 pitch offering assistance, and they will come hard from the first ball.

India, on the other hand, must dig deep. With pride, World Test Championship points, and crucial lessons at stake, the batters need to mount their most determined defensive effort of the series. The final day promises tension, grit, and a test of character. Let’s get ready for the action.