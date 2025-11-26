India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 5: Sai-Kuldeep continue India's fight in Guwahati

Day 5 dawns in Guwahati with India staring at the harsh reality of a series defeat, unless they can pull off a miracle of resilience. After four days of being outplayed in every department, the hosts find themselves in survival mode, not victory mode.
Chasing a mammoth 549, India are already two wickets down and still trail by 522 runs, a near-impossible ask on a wearing pitch that has steadily deteriorated. With turn, variable bounce, and mounting pressure all working against them, the pursuit of runs is off the table. Their only realistic mission today is to bat for time and salvage a hard-fought draw.
The story of this Test series has been South Africa’s discipline versus India’s inconsistency. The Proteas embraced an attritional, patient style of cricket, squeezing India session by session, never allowing momentum to shift. From the Kolkata heist, where India fell short in a modest 124-run chase, to Guwahati where South Africa methodically batted India out of the contest, the visitors have shown superior temperament and clarity of strategy.
For Temba Bavuma’s men, just eight wickets stand between them and an emphatic 2–0 sweep, one that would reflect their dominance throughout the series. Their bowlers will smell blood on a Day 5 pitch offering assistance, and they will come hard from the first ball.
India, on the other hand, must dig deep. With pride, World Test Championship points, and crucial lessons at stake, the batters need to mount their most determined defensive effort of the series. The final day promises tension, grit, and a test of character. Let’s get ready for the action.
IND 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 5:
| India 2nd Inning
| 27-2 (15.5 ov) CRR:1.71
| Batter
|
| R
| B
| 4s
| 6s
| SR
|
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| c K Verreynne b M Jansen
| 13
| 20
| 1
| 1
| 65
|
| KL Rahul
| b SR Harmer
| 6
| 29
| 0
| 0
| 20.69
|
| Sai Sudharsan
| Not out
| 2
| 25
| 0
| 0
| 8
|
| Kuldeep Yadav
| Not out
| 4
| 22
| 1
| 0
| 18.18
|
| Extras
| 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|
| Total
| 27 (2 wkts, 15.5 Ov)
|
| Yet to Bat
| Dhruv Jurel,Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Washington Sundar,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|
| Fall of Wickets
| 17-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 6.1),21-2(KL Rahul 9.2)
| Bowler
| O
| M
| R
| W
| NB
| WD
| ECO
| Marco Jansen
| 5
| 2
| 14
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 2.8
| Wiaan Mulder
| 4
| 1
| 6
| 0
| 1
| 0
| 1.5
| Simon Harmer
| 3.5
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 0.26
| Keshav Maharaj
| 3
| 1
| 5
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 1.67
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Playing 11
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
