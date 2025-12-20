India vs Sri Lanka: 1st Women's T20I puts spotlight on emerging youngsters

India's quest to find stable support acts who will serve them at least until next year's World Cup will begin with the first Women's T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

The familiar faces skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh are there, but it cannot be forgotten that they are either in their 30s or moving fast to that mark.

In that context, Indian think tank will watch the evolution of young batter G Kamalini and promising left-arm spinner Vaishanavi Sharma closely.

The 17-year-old Kamalini has shown her maturity across various stages for Tamil Nadu in the BCCI U23 T20 Trophy, then in the U19 World Cup earlier this year, and later in the Women's Premier League for Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Vaishanavi has been in the selectors' radar once she emerged the top wicket-taker in the U19 World Cup with 17 wickets. In Radha Yadav's absence, the 19-year-old Vaishanavi may get a chance to operate alongside fellow left-armer N Sree Charani, who has also been quite impressive in recent months. If the two left-arm spinners come good in the series, it will fit well in the long-term plans of the powers that be. There will be some focus on Mandhana too as to how she will respond with the bat after going through an unfortunate train of events in her personal life recently as her wedding was called off.

The left-hander has made it amply clear that nothing matters to her more than cricket, and then this will be as good a relief point for her as any to travel back to normalcy. Harmanpreet will look to regain her T20 rhythm after a break from top-flight cricket post the ODI World Cup triumph. Shafali Verma, who made a massive impact in the ODI World Cup final while coming in as a last-minute replacement, will be eager to cement her place in the side with some consistent outings. Sri Lanka, led by the experienced Chamari Athapaththu, will also closely monitor the development of some young players of their own in the series.

The 17-year-old ambidextrous spinner Shashnini Gimhani, 23-year-old seamer Kawya Kavindi and 19-year-old Rashmika Sewwandi have been marked as future stars, and it will be a great chance for them to tussle against proven performers in Indian ranks. Teams (from): India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma. Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.