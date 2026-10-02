India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

India will look to complete a 3-0 series sweep when they face the West Indies in the third and final ODI in Mullanpur on Saturday, with the hosts' bowling attack under pressure to deliver a stronger performance.

India have dominated the series with the bat, but their bowling has been a concern. The attack has taken only one wicket in the first 10 overs across the two matches and conceded 177 runs in the powerplay. The second ODI in particular turned into a high-scoring contest, with more than 800 runs scored.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been critical of the batting-friendly conditions, calling for a better contest between bat and ball. With Mullanpur hosting its first men's ODI, India will hope the surface provides greater assistance to the bowlers.

Siraj likely to return, Jadeja under scrutiny Mohammed Siraj could return to the playing XI after sitting out the first two ODIs. His return assumes greater importance after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the final match with a left hamstring injury, with Anshul Kamboj added to the squad as his replacement. Siraj has struggled for consistency since the Sri Lanka tour and had a modest outing in the Duleep Trophy final, where he took one wicket after bowling 41 overs. He will, however, have an opportunity to regain rhythm as India assess their pace-bowling options ahead of the five-match New Zealand series later this year.

Ravindra Jadeja is also under scrutiny after taking only three wickets in his last eight matches. Kuldeep Yadav has been India's most effective bowler in the middle overs, but has received limited support from the rest of the attack. India could also consider giving Nitish Kumar Reddy a longer spell. The all-rounder struggled with his rhythm and accuracy in the first ODI and was left out of the second. With no clear timeline for Hardik Pandya's return, India need Reddy to develop as a back-up all-round option. The batting, meanwhile, has provided few concerns. Captain Shubman Gill has scored a century and an unbeaten 223 in the series and averages 79.3 in home ODIs since 2024. He will look to complete a run of three successive triple-digit scores.

ALSO READ: ICC ODI WC 2027: Full schedule, format, IND vs PAK match date and time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also contributed, although only four Indian batters have so far had an opportunity to bat in the series. KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and debutant Naman Dhir remain in the squad. Hope, Campbell offer positives for visitors The West Indies have been unable to match India's overall performance but have found encouragement in their top-order batting. John Campbell has provided aggressive starts in both matches, while captain Shai Hope has played the anchor's role before accelerating later in the innings.

The visitors will want greater contributions from their middle and lower order, particularly Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase and Keemo Paul, who can provide the finishing impetus. For the West Indies' bowlers, the Mullanpur surface could provide a fresh opportunity after the first two matches offered limited assistance to the pace attack. The visitors will also be looking to avoid another batting collapse after their top order laid the foundation in both games. India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Shai Hope (c & wk), John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Jewel Andrew, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph India vs West Indies: Head-to-head in ODIs Total matches: 144

India won: 74

West Indies won: 64

No result: 4

Ties: 2 India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Full squad India full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir West Indies full squad: John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match take place? The third ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on Saturday, October 3. What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match? Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host the third ODI match between India and West Indies. What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will take place at 1:30 pm IST.