ICC ODI WC 2027: Full schedule, format, IND vs PAK match date and time

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the official schedule for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027, which will be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The tournament will begin on October 7 with defending champions Australia taking on 2023 runners-up India in Cape Town. The 45-day tournament will conclude on November 21 with the summit clash in Johannesburg.

The tournament will feature a new format involving 14 teams, with the sides divided into two groups for the opening stage. The top three teams from each group, along with the best-performing fourth-placed team, will advance to the newly introduced Super 7 stage, followed by the semi-finals and final.

Here’s all you need to know about the new format and schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027.

ICC ODI WC 2027: India vs Pakistan match date and time

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan have once again been drawn into the same group — Group A — for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027, and the new format means they could face each other as many as three times during the tournament.

They will first meet in the Group A match on October 10, 2027, at 1:30 pm IST at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. If both sides qualify for the Super 7 stage, they will meet again on November 7, 2027, at 1:30 pm IST at Newlands in Cape Town.

ALSO READ: Asian Games Medal Tally: Full list of India's medal winners in achi-Naoya The two sides could potentially face each other for a third time in the World Cup final on November 21, 2027, at 1:30 pm IST at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, provided both teams qualify for the summit clash.

ICC ODI WC 2027: Venues

Bloemfontein, South Africa

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Cape Town, South Africa

Durban, South Africa

Gqeberha, South Africa

Harare, Zimbabwe

Johannesburg, South Africa

KuGompo City, South Africa

Paarl, South Africa

Tshwane, South Africa

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Windhoek, Namibia

ICC ODI WC 2027: Groups

Group A

India

Australia

Pakistan

Afghanistan

Zimbabwe

Qualifier A

Group B

England

Bangladesh

South Africa

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

Qualifier B

ICC ODI WC 2027: Format

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 will follow a new format featuring 14 teams. The teams will be divided into two groups of seven, with each team playing one match against every other team in its group, giving each side six group-stage matches.

The top three teams from each group, along with the best-performing fourth-placed team across the two groups, will qualify for the Super 7 stage. In the second phase, all seven teams will play one match against each of the other six teams. The top four teams in the Super 7 standings will advance to the semi-finals.

The team finishing first in the Super 7 will face the fourth-placed team in the first semi-final, while the second-placed team will take on the third-placed team in the second semi-final. The winners of the two semi-finals will then meet in the final on November 21.

For the Super 7 stage, the ICC has pre-seeded seven positions to provide greater certainty over the fixture schedule and venue allocations. India are designated A1, Australia A2, Pakistan A3, England AB4, New Zealand B1, South Africa B2 and Sri Lanka B3.

If a team that is not among the pre-seeded sides qualifies for the Super 7 while a pre-seeded team fails to advance, the qualifying team will take over that team's designated position.

ICC ODI WC 2027: Full schedule