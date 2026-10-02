ICC ODI WC 2027: Full schedule, format, IND vs PAK match date and time
The tournament will begin on October 7 with defending champions Australia taking on 2023 runners-up India in Cape Town
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the official schedule for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027, which will be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The tournament will begin on October 7 with defending champions Australia taking on 2023 runners-up India in Cape Town. The 45-day tournament will conclude on November 21 with the summit clash in Johannesburg.
The tournament will feature a new format involving 14 teams, with the sides divided into two groups for the opening stage. The top three teams from each group, along with the best-performing fourth-placed team, will advance to the newly introduced Super 7 stage, followed by the semi-finals and final.
Here’s all you need to know about the new format and schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027.
ICC ODI WC 2027: India vs Pakistan match date and time
The arch-rivals India and Pakistan have once again been drawn into the same group — Group A — for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027, and the new format means they could face each other as many as three times during the tournament.
They will first meet in the Group A match on October 10, 2027, at 1:30 pm IST at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. If both sides qualify for the Super 7 stage, they will meet again on November 7, 2027, at 1:30 pm IST at Newlands in Cape Town.
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The two sides could potentially face each other for a third time in the World Cup final on November 21, 2027, at 1:30 pm IST at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, provided both teams qualify for the summit clash.
ICC ODI WC 2027: Venues
- Bloemfontein, South Africa
- Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Durban, South Africa
- Gqeberha, South Africa
- Harare, Zimbabwe
- Johannesburg, South Africa
- KuGompo City, South Africa
- Paarl, South Africa
- Tshwane, South Africa
- Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
- Windhoek, Namibia
ICC ODI WC 2027: Groups
Group A
- India
- Australia
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- Zimbabwe
- Qualifier A
Group B
- England
- Bangladesh
- South Africa
- New Zealand
- Sri Lanka
- Qualifier B
ICC ODI WC 2027: Format
The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 will follow a new format featuring 14 teams. The teams will be divided into two groups of seven, with each team playing one match against every other team in its group, giving each side six group-stage matches.
The top three teams from each group, along with the best-performing fourth-placed team across the two groups, will qualify for the Super 7 stage. In the second phase, all seven teams will play one match against each of the other six teams. The top four teams in the Super 7 standings will advance to the semi-finals.
The team finishing first in the Super 7 will face the fourth-placed team in the first semi-final, while the second-placed team will take on the third-placed team in the second semi-final. The winners of the two semi-finals will then meet in the final on November 21.
For the Super 7 stage, the ICC has pre-seeded seven positions to provide greater certainty over the fixture schedule and venue allocations. India are designated A1, Australia A2, Pakistan A3, England AB4, New Zealand B1, South Africa B2 and Sri Lanka B3.
If a team that is not among the pre-seeded sides qualifies for the Super 7 while a pre-seeded team fails to advance, the qualifying team will take over that team's designated position.
ICC ODI WC 2027: Full schedule
|Stage
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Group stage, Group A
|October 7
|India vs Australia
|Cape Town
|Group stage, Group A
|October 8
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Tshwane
|Group stage, Group A
|October 9
|Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A
|Bulawayo
|Group stage, Group A
|October 10
|India vs Pakistan
|Johannesburg
|Group stage, Group A
|October 11
|Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan
|Bulawayo
|Group stage, Group A
|October 12
|Australia vs Qualifier A
|Paarl
|Group stage, Group A
|October 14
|India vs Afghanistan
|Tshwane
|Group stage, Group A
|October 15
|Pakistan vs Qualifier A
|Bloemfontein
|Group stage, Group A
|October 15
|Zimbabwe vs Australia
|Harare
|Group stage, Group A
|October 17
|India vs Qualifier A
|Bloemfontein
|Group stage, Group A
|October 18
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|KuGompo City
|Group stage, Group A
|October 19
|Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
|Harare
|Group stage, Group A
|October 21
|Afghanistan vs Qualifier A
|KuGompo City
|Group stage, Group A
|October 22
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Paarl
|Group stage, Group A
|October 24
|Zimbabwe vs India
|Victoria Falls
|Group stage, Group B
|October 8
|England vs Bangladesh
|Windhoek
|Group stage, Group B
|October 9
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|Cape Town
|Group stage, Group B
|October 10
|Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B
|Windhoek
|Group stage, Group B
|October 12
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|KuGompo City
|Group stage, Group B
|October 13
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Windhoek
|Group stage, Group B
|October 13
|South Africa vs Qualifier B
|Paarl
|Group stage, Group B
|October 16
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Durban
|Group stage, Group B
|October 16
|South Africa vs England
|Gqeberha
|Group stage, Group B
|October 17
|New Zealand vs Qualifier B
|Harare
|Group stage, Group B
|October 19
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Durban
|Group stage, Group B
|October 20
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Johannesburg
|Group stage, Group B
|October 20
|England vs Qualifier B
|Harare
|Group stage, Group B
|October 22
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Johannesburg
|Group stage, Group B
|October 23
|England vs New Zealand
|Gqeberha
|Group stage, Group B
|October 23
|Bangladesh vs Qualifier B
|Tshwane
|Super 7
|October 25
|A2 (Australia) vs B3 (Sri Lanka)
|Johannesburg
|Super 7
|October 26
|B1 (New Zealand) vs A3 (Pakistan)
|Gqeberha
|Super 7
|October 27
|B2 (South Africa) vs AB4 (England)
|Tshwane
|Super 7
|October 28
|A1 (India) vs A2 (Australia)
|Victoria Falls
|Super 7
|October 29
|B1 (New Zealand) vs B3 (Sri Lanka)
|KuGompo City
|Super 7
|October 30
|A3 (Pakistan) vs AB4 (England)
|Victoria Falls
|Super 7
|October 31
|B2 (South Africa) vs A1 (India)
|Johannesburg
|Super 7
|November 1
|A2 (Australia) vs B1 (New Zealand)
|Victoria Falls
|Super 7
|November 2
|B3 (Sri Lanka) vs AB4 (England)
|Cape Town
|Super 7
|November 3
|B2 (South Africa) vs A3 (Pakistan)
|Durban
|Super 7
|November 4
|A1 (India) vs B1 (New Zealand)
|Paarl
|Super 7
|November 5
|A2 (Australia) vs AB4 (England)
|Durban
|Super 7
|November 6
|B2 (South Africa) vs B3 (Sri Lanka)
|Bloemfontein
|Super 7
|November 7
|A1 (India) vs A3 (Pakistan)
|Cape Town
|Super 7
|November 8
|B1 (New Zealand) vs AB4 (England)
|Durban
|Super 7
|November 9
|B2 (South Africa) vs A2 (Australia)
|Gqeberha
|Super 7
|November 10
|A3 (Pakistan) vs B3 (Sri Lanka)
|Bloemfontein
|Super 7
|November 11
|A1 (India) vs AB4 (England)
|Gqeberha
|Super 7
|November 12
|B2 (South Africa) vs B1 (New Zealand)
|Cape Town
|Super 7
|November 13
|A2 (Australia) vs A3 (Pakistan)
|Bloemfontein
|Super 7
|November 14
|A1 (India) vs B3 (Sri Lanka)
|Durban
|Semifinal 1
|November 17
|Semi-final 1
|Cape Town
|Semifinal 2
|November 18
|Semi-final 2
|Tshwane
|Final
|November 21
|Final
|Johannesburg
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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 11:54 AM IST