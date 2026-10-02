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ICC ODI WC 2027: Full schedule, format, IND vs PAK match date and time

The tournament will begin on October 7 with defending champions Australia taking on 2023 runners-up India in Cape Town

ICC ODI WC 2027: All you need to know

ICC ODI WC 2027: All you need to know

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 11:56 AM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the official schedule for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027, which will be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The tournament will begin on October 7 with defending champions Australia taking on 2023 runners-up India in Cape Town. The 45-day tournament will conclude on November 21 with the summit clash in Johannesburg.
 
The tournament will feature a new format involving 14 teams, with the sides divided into two groups for the opening stage. The top three teams from each group, along with the best-performing fourth-placed team, will advance to the newly introduced Super 7 stage, followed by the semi-finals and final.
 
 
Here’s all you need to know about the new format and schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027.

ICC ODI WC 2027: India vs Pakistan match date and time

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan have once again been drawn into the same group — Group A — for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027, and the new format means they could face each other as many as three times during the tournament.
 
They will first meet in the Group A match on October 10, 2027, at 1:30 pm IST at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. If both sides qualify for the Super 7 stage, they will meet again on November 7, 2027, at 1:30 pm IST at Newlands in Cape Town.

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The two sides could potentially face each other for a third time in the World Cup final on November 21, 2027, at 1:30 pm IST at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, provided both teams qualify for the summit clash. 

ICC ODI WC 2027: Venues

  • Bloemfontein, South Africa
  • Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
  • Cape Town, South Africa
  • Durban, South Africa
  • Gqeberha, South Africa
  • Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Johannesburg, South Africa
  • KuGompo City, South Africa
  • Paarl, South Africa
  • Tshwane, South Africa
  • Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
  • Windhoek, Namibia

ICC ODI WC 2027: Groups

Group A
  • India
  • Australia
  • Pakistan
  • Afghanistan
  • Zimbabwe
  • Qualifier A
Group B
  • England
  • Bangladesh
  • South Africa
  • New Zealand
  • Sri Lanka
  • Qualifier B

ICC ODI WC 2027: Format

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 will follow a new format featuring 14 teams. The teams will be divided into two groups of seven, with each team playing one match against every other team in its group, giving each side six group-stage matches.
 
The top three teams from each group, along with the best-performing fourth-placed team across the two groups, will qualify for the Super 7 stage. In the second phase, all seven teams will play one match against each of the other six teams. The top four teams in the Super 7 standings will advance to the semi-finals.
 
The team finishing first in the Super 7 will face the fourth-placed team in the first semi-final, while the second-placed team will take on the third-placed team in the second semi-final. The winners of the two semi-finals will then meet in the final on November 21.
 
For the Super 7 stage, the ICC has pre-seeded seven positions to provide greater certainty over the fixture schedule and venue allocations. India are designated A1, Australia A2, Pakistan A3, England AB4, New Zealand B1, South Africa B2 and Sri Lanka B3.
 
If a team that is not among the pre-seeded sides qualifies for the Super 7 while a pre-seeded team fails to advance, the qualifying team will take over that team's designated position.

ICC ODI WC 2027: Full schedule

StageDateMatchVenue
Group stage, Group AOctober 7India vs AustraliaCape Town
Group stage, Group AOctober 8Pakistan vs AfghanistanTshwane
Group stage, Group AOctober 9Zimbabwe vs Qualifier ABulawayo
Group stage, Group AOctober 10India vs PakistanJohannesburg
Group stage, Group AOctober 11Zimbabwe vs AfghanistanBulawayo
Group stage, Group AOctober 12Australia vs Qualifier APaarl
Group stage, Group AOctober 14India vs AfghanistanTshwane
Group stage, Group AOctober 15Pakistan vs Qualifier ABloemfontein
Group stage, Group AOctober 15Zimbabwe vs AustraliaHarare
Group stage, Group AOctober 17India vs Qualifier ABloemfontein
Group stage, Group AOctober 18Australia vs AfghanistanKuGompo City
Group stage, Group AOctober 19Zimbabwe vs PakistanHarare
Group stage, Group AOctober 21Afghanistan vs Qualifier AKuGompo City
Group stage, Group AOctober 22Australia vs PakistanPaarl
Group stage, Group AOctober 24Zimbabwe vs IndiaVictoria Falls
Group stage, Group BOctober 8England vs BangladeshWindhoek
Group stage, Group BOctober 9South Africa vs New ZealandCape Town
Group stage, Group BOctober 10Sri Lanka vs Qualifier BWindhoek
Group stage, Group BOctober 12New Zealand vs BangladeshKuGompo City
Group stage, Group BOctober 13England vs Sri LankaWindhoek
Group stage, Group BOctober 13South Africa vs Qualifier BPaarl
Group stage, Group BOctober 16Sri Lanka vs BangladeshDurban
Group stage, Group BOctober 16South Africa vs EnglandGqeberha
Group stage, Group BOctober 17New Zealand vs Qualifier BHarare
Group stage, Group BOctober 19South Africa vs BangladeshDurban
Group stage, Group BOctober 20New Zealand vs Sri LankaJohannesburg
Group stage, Group BOctober 20England vs Qualifier BHarare
Group stage, Group BOctober 22South Africa vs Sri LankaJohannesburg
Group stage, Group BOctober 23England vs New ZealandGqeberha
Group stage, Group BOctober 23Bangladesh vs Qualifier BTshwane
Super 7October 25A2 (Australia) vs B3 (Sri Lanka)Johannesburg
Super 7October 26B1 (New Zealand) vs A3 (Pakistan)Gqeberha
Super 7October 27B2 (South Africa) vs AB4 (England)Tshwane
Super 7October 28A1 (India) vs A2 (Australia)Victoria Falls
Super 7October 29B1 (New Zealand) vs B3 (Sri Lanka)KuGompo City
Super 7October 30A3 (Pakistan) vs AB4 (England)Victoria Falls
Super 7October 31B2 (South Africa) vs A1 (India)Johannesburg
Super 7November 1A2 (Australia) vs B1 (New Zealand)Victoria Falls
Super 7November 2B3 (Sri Lanka) vs AB4 (England)Cape Town
Super 7November 3B2 (South Africa) vs A3 (Pakistan)Durban
Super 7November 4A1 (India) vs B1 (New Zealand)Paarl
Super 7November 5A2 (Australia) vs AB4 (England)Durban
Super 7November 6B2 (South Africa) vs B3 (Sri Lanka)Bloemfontein
Super 7November 7A1 (India) vs A3 (Pakistan)Cape Town
Super 7November 8B1 (New Zealand) vs AB4 (England)Durban
Super 7November 9B2 (South Africa) vs A2 (Australia)Gqeberha
Super 7November 10A3 (Pakistan) vs B3 (Sri Lanka)Bloemfontein
Super 7November 11A1 (India) vs AB4 (England)Gqeberha
Super 7November 12B2 (South Africa) vs B1 (New Zealand)Cape Town
Super 7November 13A2 (Australia) vs A3 (Pakistan)Bloemfontein
Super 7November 14A1 (India) vs B3 (Sri Lanka)Durban
Semifinal 1November 17Semi-final 1Cape Town
Semifinal 2November 18Semi-final 2Tshwane
FinalNovember 21FinalJohannesburg
 

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 11:54 AM IST