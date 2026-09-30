India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

With the 2027 ODI World Cup less than a year away, India will look to seal the three-match ODI series when they face West Indies in the second match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

India will enter the contest after a dominant chase in the series opener, with Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill scoring centuries as the hosts chased down 296 in less than 42 overs.

While India's batting once again underlined its depth, the pace-bowling combination remains an area to watch in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. West Indies, meanwhile, need a victory to keep the series alive after Justin Greaves' maiden ODI century went in vain.

India’s pace attack under scrutiny India's top order remains the biggest source of confidence heading into the second ODI. Kohli's century in the series opener was his latest reminder of his effectiveness in run chases, while Gill also continued his impressive run with a hundred. The return of Rohit Sharma alongside Kohli has added further experience to an already formidable batting unit. Kuldeep Yadav was another major positive from the opening game, producing an incisive spell and reinforcing his importance in India's middle-overs attack. The bigger question concerns the pace combination. Nitish Kumar Reddy was given the new ball in Thiruvananthapuram but struggled for rhythm and conceded 18 runs in an over that included a no-ball. Mohammed Siraj, who was left out of the playing 11, could return in Guwahati.

India could also consider handing a debut to Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who was part of the squad for the Sri Lanka Tests. Naman Dhir, meanwhile, bowled five overs in the first ODI but did not get a chance to showcase his batting. With the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle already underway, India have an opportunity to continue testing their combinations while maintaining their winning momentum. A must-win contest for visitors West Indies will need a much-improved all-round performance to prevent India from taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. Justin Greaves provided a major positive in the opening match, scoring 101 off 108 balls for his maiden ODI century and helping the visitors reach 295/7.

West Indies' batting showed enough competitiveness to put pressure on India, but their inability to defend the total exposed weaknesses in the bowling attack. Fielding was another concern, with missed chances allowing India's batters to build a decisive partnership. Shai Hope's side now face a must-win match in Guwahati. The visitors have not won an ODI series against India since 2002 and will need to break that long-standing run if they are to take the series into a decider. ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: List of India's medal winners; updated medal tally The significance of the series also extends beyond the three matches. West Indies have yet to secure direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup and are scheduled to play the qualifiers next February. The tour, therefore, provides an important opportunity for the team to develop combinations and build confidence before that campaign.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar West Indies playing 11 (probable): Shai Hope (c & wk), John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Jewel Andrew, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph India vs West Indies: Head-to-head in ODIs Total matches: 143

India won: 73

West Indies won: 64

No result: 4

Ties: 2 India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Barsapara Cricket Stadium stats Stat Record Total matches 8 Matches won batting first 4 Matches won bowling first 4 Average 1st innings score 225 Average 2nd innings score 183 Highest total recorded 373/7 (50 overs) – India vs Sri Lanka Lowest total recorded 50/10 (30.4 overs) – England Women vs India Women Highest score chased 326/2 (42.1 overs) – India vs West Indies Lowest score defended 227/9 (50 overs) – New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Full squad India full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir West Indies full squad: John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match take place? The second ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, September 30.

What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match on Wednesday? Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the second ODI match between India and West Indies. What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will take place at 1:30 pm IST. What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begin? The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will begin at 2 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in India?