India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st Test, Day 3: IND declare innings at 448/5; WI trail by 285 runs

As Day 3 of the 1st Test begins in Ahmedabad, India find themselves in complete command. With a massive 286-run lead and just five wickets down, the hosts are in a near-unassailable position thanks to centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja. The plan now is simple: bat a bit longer in the morning session, stretch the lead well past 350, and then unleash their fresh, rested bowling unit on a weary West Indies side. Jadeja resumes unbeaten on 104 and has Washington Sundar for company, someone who could now bat with freedom, likely playing the aggressor’s role. Nitish Kumar Reddy, known for his stroke play, also waits in the wings, ready to capitalize on tired bowlers and a spread field. ALSO READ: Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark sparks row before IND-PAK World Cup clash IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 3: India 1st Inning 448-5 (128 ov) CRR:3.50 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c SD Hope b J Seales 36 54 7 0 66.67 KL Rahul c JP Greaves b JA Warrican 100 197 12 0 50.76 Sai Sudharsan lbw b RL Chase 7 19 0 0 36.84 Shubman Gill (C) c JP Greaves b RL Chase 50 100 5 0 50 Dhruv Jurel (WK) c SD Hope b Khary Pierre 125 210 15 3 59.52 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 104 176 6 5 59.09 Washington Sundar Not out 9 13 0 0 69.23 Extras 17 (b 12, Ib 3, w 1, nb 1, p 0) Total 448 (5 wkts, 128 Ov) Yet to Bat Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Fall of Wickets 68-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 18.2),90-2(Sai Sudharsan 24.5),188-3(Shubman Gill 56.6),218-4(KL Rahul 67.5),424-5(Dhruv Jurel 122.6) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jayden Seales 19 2 53 1 0 0 2.79 Johann Layne 15 0 38 0 0 1 2.53 Justin Greaves 12 4 59 0 1 0 4.92 Jomel Warrican 29 5 102 1 0 0 3.52 Khary Pierre 29 1 91 1 0 0 3.14 Roston Chase 24 3 90 2 0 0 3.75 The West Indies, meanwhile, look exhausted after four long sessions in the field and will need nothing short of a miracle to get back into the contest. Survival is the only agenda. Unless something dramatic unfolds, India look set to cruise towards a 1-0 lead with time to spare. India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11:

India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 3 of India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available on the Star Sports network.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 3 of India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 3 of India vs West Indies 1st Test match from Ahmedabad here