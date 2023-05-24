IPL 2023 Eliminator: MI will take on LSG, check details below

MI chased 200-plus targets four times this season In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, Mumbai Indians' bowling looks a little off-track this season. But in the second phase of IPL, all their batters are in form, and they have successfully chased 200-plus targets four times this season.
Pooran-Stoinis threat for MI
MI vs LSG Eliminator: Pitch report The eliminator will be played in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The pitch in Chennai is getting slower with each passing game, and supporting spinners. The ideal score in Chidambaram Stadium is 165.
When will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match begin? The eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7.30 pm IST.
MI vs LSG: Possible playing XI Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen
Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (WK), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur