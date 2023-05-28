IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Rain not relenting, Toss still to happen

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT
After 70 league games, three playoffs, 1105 sixes, 2143 fours, 36 two hundred plus totals, 12 hundred and 139 fifties later, finally, the Indian Premier League season has reached its ultimate game where the Chennai Super Kings take on the Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. If CSK wins, it would be their fifth title and fifth under MS Dhoni’s captaincy as well. If Gujarat Titans win, they would become the first team to win back to back titles after debut. ,
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Toss
The toss between Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 07:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Final Match Details
Match- Final,
Series- Indian Premier League 2023,
Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023,
Time: 07:30 PM IST,
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Final, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been batting-friendly in evening games this season and as a result, a similar kind of wicket will be in the offing for this game as well. In the last game too, run-making was as easy as it gets.
CSK vs GT Final, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast
The rain which almost played a spoilsport in qualifier 2, has been predicted to do so more intently in the final. There is an expectation of thunderstorms and at least 2.6 mm of rain between 9 to 10 pm and then from 11 pm onwards. The weather would remain mostly cloudy throughout the evening. ,
Chennai Super Kings playing combination
Chennai Super Kings have kept on playing with the same 12 players for quite a long time in this league. Even though Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to perform with the same vigour that he did in the initial few games, he would likely remain a part of the playing 11. Ben Stokes has been fit, but his place in the playing has yet not been made. ,
Looking at how the Gujarat pitch is no use for spinners in the same way as Chepaukl had been, Stokes could be given a chance in place of Moeen Ali who had hardly been asked to bowl anyways.
CSK predicted playing 11
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali/ Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana,
Impact Substitute Options
: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh,
Gujarat Titans playing combination
In the last match, Gujrat played with its best possible playing 11 as Joshua Little was played as an impact substitute and Dasun Shanaka was removed with Vijay Shankar playing as a full-strength player. Now, they would not be looking to change that combination for the next game. ,
GT predicted playing 11
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma,
Impact Substitute Options
: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar
CSK vs GT Final, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The Final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.,
CSK vs GT Final, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad here