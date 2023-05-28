Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Rain not relenting, Toss still to happen

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Rain not relenting, Toss still to happen

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, CSK vs GT Final: It was always expected that there would be rain at the time of the toss and those expectations have come true as the toss has been delayed

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Key Event

8:35 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Match would have to start by 09:35 if overs are not to be lost

8:27 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Read this to know by what time the match could start without losoing overs

8:15 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Nucleya performed at the venue earlier

7:26 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Unique record for Pandya

7:24 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: 250th IPL match for MSD

7:13 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: The last game for Amabati Rayudu

7:11 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Live Streaming and Broadcast

7:10 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: GT predicted playing 11

7:10 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans playing combination

7:09 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: CSK predicted playing 11

7:09 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings playing combination

7:08 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

7:07 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Pitch Report

7:04 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Match Details

7:03 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Toss details

7:03 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: A battle between the two cool captains

7:02 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: How did Chennai and Mumbai reach the final?

7:01 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Impact player rule has been amazing

6:59 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Will Chennai win its fifth title?

6:58 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: It has been an incredible season so far

6:51 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of CSK vs GT Final, IPL 2023 match

This is the situation as of now. Photo: ESPNCricinfo
This is the situation as of now. Photo: ESPNCricinfo

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Read this to know by what time the match could start without losoing overs


Explained: Who will be the champions if CSK vs GT IPL Final gets washedout?

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Nucleya performed at the venue earlier

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Unique record for Pandya

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: 250th IPL match for MSD

 
MS Dhoni will become the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League to play 250 matches. In the 249 games that he has played so far, the 41-year-old has hit 5082 runs at an average of 39.09 and a strike rate of 135.96. 
 
He also holds the record for most dismissals by a wicket-keeper. He has to his name 178 dismissals out of which 41 have been stumpings. 
 

7:13 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: The last game for Amabati Rayudu

7:11 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The Final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.
 

7:10 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: GT predicted playing 11

 
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
 
Impact Substitute Options: Alzarri Joseph,  Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar
 

7:10 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans playing combination

 
In the last match, Gujrat played with its best possible playing 11 as Joshua Little was played as an impact substitute and Dasun Shanaka was removed with Vijay Shankar playing as a full-strength player. Now, they would not be looking to change that combination for the next game. 
 

7:09 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: CSK predicted playing 11

 
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali/ Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
 
Impact Substitute Options: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
 

7:09 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings playing combination

 
Chennai Super Kings have kept on playing with the same 12 players for quite a long time in this league. Even though Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to perform with the same vigour that he did in the initial few games, he would likely remain a part of the playing 11. Ben Stokes has been fit, but his place in the playing has yet not been made. 
 
Looking at how the Gujarat pitch is no use for spinners in the same way as Chepaukl had been, Stokes could be given a chance in place of Moeen Ali who had hardly been asked to bowl anyways. 
 

7:08 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

 
The rain which almost played a spoilsport in qualifier 2, has been predicted to do so more intently in the final. There is an expectation of thunderstorms and at least 2.6 mm of rain between 9 to 10 pm and then from 11 pm onwards. The weather would remain mostly cloudy throughout the evening. 
 

7:07 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Pitch Report

 
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been batting-friendly in evening games this season and as a result, a similar kind of wicket will be in the offing for this game as well. In the last game too, run-making was as easy as it gets. 
 

7:04 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Match Details

 
Match- Final

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 

7:03 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Toss details

 
The toss between Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 07:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 
 

7:03 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: A battle between the two cool captains

 
This will also be a battle between two cool captains Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni, Hardik claims to have learned the art of captaincy from Dhoni and hence this could also be seen as an ultimate battle between the teacher and his best pupil, given that MSD might not play another season (but we can’t guess that ever). Thus it is a layered final with semi-battles inside. And it would be the victories in these battles that would decide the final winner. 
 

7:02 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: How did Chennai and Mumbai reach the final?

 
And after all this, two teams have marched into the final. Chennai Super Kings got there by winning the first qualifier while Gujarat Titans were able to get here by losing the first qualifier and then beating the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. Now in the final, which also reels under the threat of a washout, defending champions Titans will be up against the four times-winners Chennai Super Kings.
 

7:01 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Impact player rule has been amazing

 
The impact player rule has been utilised to the best with players doing great with an extra batter and bowler as and when required and there has been just one match which has been washed out due to rain so far. 
 

6:59 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Will Chennai win its fifth title?

 
If CSK wins, it would be their fifth title and fifth under MS Dhoni’s captaincy as well. If Gujarat Titans win, they would become the first team to win back-to-back titles after their debut. 
 

6:58 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: It has been an incredible season so far

 
After 70 league games, three playoffs, 1105 sixes, 2143 fours, 36 two hundred plus totals, 12 hundred and 139 fifties later, finally, the Indian Premier League season has reached its ultimate game where the Chennai Super Kings take on the Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 
 

Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansHardik PandyaAhmedabad

First Published: May 28 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

