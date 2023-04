IPL 2023 GT vs RR preview: Revenge in Royals' mind as they face the Titans

The last match between the two teams happened on the same ground where this one is taking place. It was the IPL 2022 Final. Therefore the Sanju Samson side would be looking to avenge that loss

Abhishek Singh New Delhi

