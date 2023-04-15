RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay ends, Bangalore balanced at 47/1

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023
The Royal Challengers Bangalore are hosting the Delhi Capitals in their third home game of the season. Wanindu Hasaranga is available for selection and he could turn out to be the biggest impact in this game as a 3-d player. RCB vs DC Toss, IPL 2023
The toss between the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and his Delhi Capitals' counterpart David Warner was won by the latter who decided to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru,
RCB playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Impact Substitute options
: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat,
DC playing 11
David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
Impact Substitute options
: Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya
RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. ,
RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru here