RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay ends, Bangalore balanced at 47/1

Indian Premier League 2023, Live Updates, RCB vs DC: The Delhi Capitals would be looking to go big against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home

BS Web Team New Delhi
RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay ends, Bangalore balanced at 47/1

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023
 
Key Event

4:15 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty up for Kohli

4:12 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Manish Pandey had dropped Lomror

4:00 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay ends, it’s a balanced game so far

3:59 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Aman Khan took a brilliant catch to remove Kohli

4:15 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty up for Kohli

 
Virat Kohli has brought up yet another fifty in this IPL, this is now his third fifty in four innings
 

4:12 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Manish Pandey had dropped Lomror

 
Manish Pandey dropped Mahipal Lomror on the very first ball that he faced and now the left hander has added 48 with Virat Koihli for the second wicket 
 

4:00 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay ends, it’s a balanced game so far

3:59 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Aman Khan took a brilliant catch to remove Kohli

3:57 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 2500 runs at Bengaluru for Virat Kohli

3:51 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Here’s the playing 11 of both the teams

3:50 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first

3:47 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. 
 

3:46 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: DC predicted playing 11

 
David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar
 
Impact Substitute options: Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sarfaraz Khan
 

3:46 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals playing combination

 
The Delhi Capitals have been unable to find the best-suited playing 11 for themselves so far. Mustafizur Rahman was good in the last game except for the two boundaries he conceded on the last two balls of his last over. So these would be the two overseas and David Warner would be the third one. Either one between Fizz and Nortje could also be substituted with a batter which should be Phil Salt or Mitch Marsh as per the requirement and availability.  
 

3:46 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB predicted playing 11

 
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact Substitute options: Mahipal Lomror, Suyyash Prabhudessai, Wayne Parnell, Michael Bracewell, Akash Deep
 

3:45 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

 
Wanindu Hasaranga is now available for selection hence he would make it to the playing 11 straightaway. Apart from him the playing 11 would mostly remain the same that played in the game against the Lucknow Super Giants. 
 

3:45 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Weather Forecast

 
The temperature would be in the lower 30s, to begin with, and will keep on decreasing as the game progresses. Being a day game, it would not be duly at all and with increasing cloud cover, make for a pleasant cricket playing and viewing experience. There is no forecast for rain as of now.
 

3:45 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

 
The Bengaluru wicket is bread and butter for the batters and runs come in huge numbers here. As batting-friendly as it gets and yet bowlers can hope for some early swing as well.
 

3:44 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

 
Match Number- 20
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 15, 2023
Time: 03:30 PM IST
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
 

3:44 PM Apr 23

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Capitals finally land the first punch?

 
The Royal Challengers Bangalore are hosting the Delhi Capitals in their third home game of the season. Wanindu Hasaranga is available for selection and he could turn out to be the biggest impact in this game as a 3-d player. 
 

3:40 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi CapitalsFaf du PlessisDavid Warner

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

