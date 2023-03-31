IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Highlights: Titans win by 5 wkts, Gaikwad's 92 in vain

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Highlights







Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Toss





Gujarat Titans playing 11,





Substitutes: B Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat



Chennai Super Kings playing 11,





Substitutes: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu



GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast Details



GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Highlights: Catch all the updates from the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium here The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings contest in the IPL 2023 will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. The match will available on Star Sports on TV sets across India. , MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Deepak ChaharTushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash DayalB Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat Hardik Pandya, the skipper of the Gujarat Titans won the toss against MS Dhoni and decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Rajvardhan Hangargekar was the pick of the bowlers as the 20-year old picked three wickets for 36 in his four overs. He bowled a brilliant 18th over, conceding just seven runs and taking the wicket of Vijay Shankar. , , However, the job was done earlier by Shubman Gill, who scored a brilliant 63 off just 36 balls and never let the pressure of chasing a target beyond 170 showcase. Other than him, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha contributed with 27, 22 and 25 respectively. , Yet again, Iceman Tewatia was at his best as he kept his calm and remained at the crease till the end to see his team through as they chased down 179 with five balls to spare. , Read More