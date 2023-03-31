Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Highlights: Titans win by 5 wkts, Gaikwad's 92 in vain

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Highlights: Titans win by 5 wkts, Gaikwad's 92 in vain

IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: The match came close after briliant 17th and 18th overs by Chahar and Hangargekar. However, Tewatia kept his calm and won it for the Titans

BS Web Team New Delhi
IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Highlights: Titans win by 5 wkts, Gaikwad's 92 in vain

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Highlights
Read More

Key Event

11:50 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Match Summary

11:38 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Tewatia wins it for Titans again

11:35 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Deepak Chahar lets his team down

11:32 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Santner takes it running backwards, Chennai in the game big time

11:50 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Match Summary

 
Yet again, Iceman Tewatia was at his best as he kept his calm and remained at the crease till the end to see his team through as they chased down 179 with five balls to spare. 
 
However, the job was done earlier by Shubman Gill, who scored a brilliant 63 off just 36 balls and never let the pressure of chasing a target beyond 170 showcase.  Other than him, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha contributed with 27, 22 and 25 respectively. 
 
Rajvardhan Hangargekar was the pick of the bowlers as the 20-year old picked three wickets for 36 in his four overs. He bowled a brilliant 18th over, conceding just seven runs and taking the wicket of Vijay Shankar. 
 
Earlier in the evening, asked to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92 off just 50 balls took the Super Kings to 178/7 in their 20 overs. Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph and Mohd Shami took two wickets each. 
 

11:38 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Tewatia wins it for Titans again

 
He needed to defend 8 off six, but he has now bowled a wide off the very first ball and on the very second ball, gets hit for a six as he bowls full and wide and Tewatia walks across and lifts it over covers for a six. 
 
One to win and Tewatia hits it straight down the ground for a four to win the match by five wickets with four balls to spare. 
 

11:35 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Deepak Chahar lets his team down

 
Chahar bowled a brilliant 17th over, but now, he has given away 11 runs off the first four balls and more importantly, he went for a six against Rashid Khan. And again he bowls short and wide and Rashid slashes it past short third for a four. He conceded a total of 15 runs, leaving 8 to be defended in the last over. 
 

11:32 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Santner takes it running backwards, Chennai in the game big time

 
Vijay Shankar after losing the review on the wide call, was bowled a slower one by Hangargekar. The batter played at it and went through the shot early as the ball hit his bat while he had almost played the shot. The ball travelled beyond mid-off, but Santner ran backwards and took a stunner to get rid of Shankar. 
 

11:28 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Wide reviewed by Titans, they lose again

 
The fifth ball of the 18th over has been reviewed for a wide by Vijay Shaknar as the umpire gave it not-wide, but he seems confident that it was a wide. Remember, Gujarat have already lost a review on a wide call. Again the decision taken on field has been upheld and Titans have now lost both their reviews. 
 

11:25 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Hangargekar hit for a six on the fourth ball

 
Two dot balls in the first two balls so far and a single on the third one. Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been ice cool so far in the death and especially against the Iceman Tewatia. 
 
But on the fourth ball, he bowled a short one which has been picked all night and Shankar has picked it nicely too and hit it for a six over deep mid-wicket. 
 

11:21 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Chahar bowls a brilliant over

 
Deepak Chahar conceded only four runs in the 17th over and as result, the Titans for the first time in the game need at a required rate of 10 runs per over. They need 30 in three overs. 
 

11:12 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Why has Stokes not bowled?

 
It is strange to note that Ben Stokes has not bowled at all in this game and thus the utilisation of him as a bowling option alongside an extra bowler in the impact player has not come to fruition. 
 

11:10 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Gill dropped once, but caught on the second attempt

 
There was a chance for Ruturaj Gaikwad to catch Shubman Gill and keep his team in the game, but he had walked a bit forward in his tracks ta the deep mid-wicket boundary and by the time he started pedalling back, the momentum in the shot was too much to be caught. It hit Gaikwad’s palms and slipped through them for a six. 
 
On the very next ball, Gill skied one in the air and it went straight to Gaikwad who caught it easily. 
 

11:06 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: First player review for a wide in IPL is unsuccessful

 
It was a short ball and Shubman Gill got a four off that too, but still he wanted to check if it were the second bounder of the over so he reviewed. It turned out to be below shoulder height and Titans lost their review. 
 

11:00 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Great fielding from Santner

 
Mitchell Santner saved a certain four as he dived towards his left and caught the ball at one bounce at short mid-off. However, on the very next ball, Vijay Shankar managed to hit a four
 

10:56 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Bowled him, Jadeja gets Hardik

 
Ravindra Jadeja has got Hardik Pandya clean bowled and has made the match interesting. The ball was on a good length and coming back with the arm, Pandya swept, but was too late into the shot as the ball went past his sweeping bat and disturbed the woodwork behind him. 
 

10:51 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Gill reaches 50 in 30 balls

Shubman Gill brings up his fifty against CSK in IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics
Shubman Gill brings up his fifty against CSK in IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

10:44 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Chennai needed a wicket and Hangargekar gets it

 
The need for a wicket was at its peak for the Chennai SUper Kings and Rajvardhan Hanagargekar, the only wicket taker so far, was brought into the attack by Dhoni and he hung the balls wide outside off. Sudarshan chased one and edged it to Dhoni behind the stumps to get out and give the Yellow Army their second wicket. 
 

10:37 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Gill punishes Santner

 
Mitchell Santner bowled on middle and off and both the times Shubman Gill was able to get him through the off-side cordon and hit a four 
 

10:33 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Titans zoom to 71-1 in 7 overs

 
The match is not going in favour of the Super Kings at all as none of the five bowlers introduced so far has been able to get the batters in any sort of trouble. The Titans have zoomed to 71/1 in just seven overs and now need only 108 runs in 13 overs at a required rate of 8.3
 

10:22 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Gill hits a six off the no-ball

 
Shubman Gill got a free hit off the impact-sub Deshpande and he walked down the wicket and lifted it off his heels to get it over deep mid-wicket for a six. 
 

10:17 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: B Sai Sudarshan comes in as impact substitute for Kane Williamson

 
Since Willaimson got injured during the first innings, it was highly unlikely that he will bat and hence B Sai Sudarshan has come in as an impact substitute for him
 

10:16 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Rajavardhan Hangargekar gets his first IPL wicket

 
Rajvardhan Hangargekar, a speed merchant, who was bought last season by the Super Kings, gets to play his first match this season and has got a wicket in his first over itself. It was wide outside off and Saha slashed at it, but could get only as far as a running and sliding Shivam Dube at wide third-man who caught it well. 
 

10:08 PM Mar 23

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Score: Now, Chahar hit for a six

 
Deepak Chahar has been hit for a six by Wriddhiman Saha and it looks very easy for the Titans under the dewy conditions. They raced to 29 off the first three overs. 
 

Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansChennai Super KingsHardik Pandya

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story