Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Shardul's maiden fifty takes Kolkata to 204

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Shardul's maiden fifty takes Kolkata to 204

Indian Premier League 2023, RCB vs KKR Live updates: From 82/5 in ninne overs to 204/7 in 20, it was Shardul Thakur's 68 off 29 balls that changed very thing for the home team Kolkata Knight Riders

BS Web Team New Delhi
IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Shardul's maiden fifty takes Kolkata to 204

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Follow Us

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score
Read More

Key Event

9:19 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Umesh bring up the 200 for Kolkata

9:18 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Back to back wickets for RCB

9:14 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Time for Rinku Singh to change gears

9:05 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: There’s no stopping the Palghar express

9:19 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Umesh bring up the 200 for Kolkata

 
Umesh Yadav utilised the lacking from Siraj who boiled length and he whacked him over mid-off for a four. He takes two more off the last ball and Kolkata Knight Riders finish at 204/7 in their 20 overs. 
 

9:18 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Back to back wickets for RCB

 
It now seems difficult for Kolkata to get past the 200 mark as after Rinku Singh’s departure in the last over, Shardul Thakur has also been removed and Knight Riders are 198/7 with two balls to be delivered. 
 

9:14 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Time for Rinku Singh to change gears

 
Rinku Singh has now changed gears and hit Harshal Patle for back to back sixes and in four balls, taken 17 runs from the over so far. 
 

9:05 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: There’s no stopping the Palghar express

 
Shardul Thakur has been phenomenal with the bat here and he has just reached new height altogether with his maiden IPL fifty. He is currently batting on 63 off just 25 balls. Rinku Singh is also doing his best to compliment him 
 

8:59 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Shardul gets to fifty in just 20 balls

 
Shardul Thakur has changed the momentum of the game totally with his bat. He has now reached his maiden IPL fifty and it has come in just 20 balls. Courtesy of him, Kolkata are past 150 and there are three more overs to go. He has now hi8t the joint fastest fifty of the season so far 
 

8:48 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Shardul gives it a full monty

 
Shardul Thakur has gone berserk here and those who were thinking KKR are done after Russell’s wicket, must now be pondering on whether they were too quick to comment. Shardul is now batting on 42 off just 15 balls. 
 

8:39 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Shardul Thakur has no gears below five

 
Shardul Thakur has come in and given no regards to any wickets falling at all as he has moved on to 15 off just seven balls courtesy of a four and a six back to back. 
 

8:33 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Karn Sharma picks Gurbaz and Russell off successive deliveries

8:32 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Fifty up for Gurbaz

8:15 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Gurbaz flying like Baaz

 
The Afghan batter is in the mood to entertain the crowd here. After surviving on a close call, he dispatched Michale Bracewell for a huge six over deep mid-wicket. 
 

8:14 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Gurbaz survives a close call

8:13 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Michael Bracewell in action, gets Gurbaz

8:00 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: 15 from Akash Deep’s over

 
The fifth over of the innings has brought back some sort of revival for the Knight Riders as they have gathered 15 runs from it thanks to a four off leg bye and a six off then no-ball by Gurbaz. 
 

7:56 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Free Hit loading

 
Akash Deep, who is a local Kolkata boy, has been introduced into the attack against the Knight Riders. He was dispatched for a six by Gurbvaz and it turned out t9o be a no-ball too. The Afghan got a free-hit, but was not able to utilise it well. 
 

7:50 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Bowl keeps low, Willey gets Mandeep

 
Mandeep Singh’s poor run with the bat in IPL continues and it seems like has already played the last game of the season as he has been removed for a first ball duck by David Willey. The ball kept low and hit the timber by the time Mandeep could realise anything. 
 

7:49 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Willey removes Iyer

 
David Willey has got rid of Venkatesh Iyer as he bowled him straight through the gates. This is the first blow to Kolkata
 

7:46 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Gurbaz goes bang bang against Siraj

 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been brutal against Bangalore’s premier bowler Mohammed Siraj as he has taken 14 runs from the over bowled by him. It was the third over of the innings. 
 

7:41 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Venky Gurbaz start well for the Knight Riders

 
It has been calm and composed start by the Knight Riders openers in Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz as they have added 12 in the first two overs without taking much risk. 
 

7:39 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: The wait is finally over

7:38 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: El Primero is it?

Topics :Virat KohliIndian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreFaf du PlessisKolkataEden Gardens

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story