IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Shardul's maiden fifty takes Kolkata to 204

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score
The Indian Premier League is heading to Kolkata and the home team would be delighted to be at home after a somewhat under the weather outing in their opening encounter, which was away from home against the Punjab Kings. ,
However, they cannot be more worried at the same time because they will be facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team that chased down 172 against Mumbai Indians with almost four overs to spare and eight wickets in hand. It, therefore, becomes a mouth-watering clash. ,
KKR vs RCB, Toss details
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and decided to bowl first. Also Read: IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden
KKR playing 11
Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy ,
Impact Substitute options
Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese,
RCB playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, ,
Impact Substitute options
Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat,
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network. ,
