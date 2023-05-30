IPL 2023 number wise: 12 hundreds, 1124 sixes, 2174 fours and much more



B Sai Sudharsan hit 96 and became the youngest player to surpass the 90-run mark in a playoff or a final in IPL’s history. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is over and for the fifth time, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been crowned the champions. MS Dhoni has not yet announced retirement and it was Ravindra Jadeja who finished it in style for CSK this time around as he hit Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans (GT) for a four and a six, chasing down 171 in 15 overs. The Titans though had scored 214 and it was Duckworth-Lewis and Stern Method that brought down the target.

Interesting numbers from IPL 2023

12 hundreds: A total of 12 hundred were hit out of which Shubman Gill hit three and Virat Kohli two. Among the remaining players, Prabhsimarn Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Harry Brook, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Venkatesh Iyer hit a century each. This is also the highest number of 100s scored in a particular season. The previous best was eight hundreds in the 2022 season.

3 Most hundreds this season by Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill 4 Most hundreds ever in a season by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli in 2016

141 Fifties: This is the total number of half-centuries hit this season. 8 The most number of fifties hit this season is by Faf du Plessis

9 The highest number of fifties in a season was hit by David Warner in 2016 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

1,124 sixes: The total number of sixes hit this season. It is also the highest number of sixes hit in any season.

36 The highest number of sixes hit this season was by Faf du Plessis 59 The highest number of sixes hit in an inning is by Chris Gayle in 2012 while playing for RCB.

2174 fours: The number of fours hit this season 85 fours were hit by Shubman Gill, the most in a season

88 is the highest number of fours hit in one season. The record was achieved by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner in 2016

890 Most Runs in the season by GT's Shubman Gill

973 Highest ever runs in one season by RCB’s Virat Kohli in 2016

36 No. of times 200 score was breached in 2023

129 Highest individual score this season was by GT's Shubman Gill again. 175* is the highest-ever individual score by a player in the history of the IPL. It was achieved by Chris Gayle in 2013 while playing for RCB against Pune Warriors India.

5/5 Best bowling figures by Mumbai Indians' Akash Madhwal this season 6/10 is the best bowling figure in IPL history which was achieved by Mumbai Indians' Alzarri Joseph in IPL 2019 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

28 Most wickets in season 2023 by Mohammed Shami 32 This is the most number of wickets taken in one season and is jointly held by Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings (2013) and Harshal Patel of RCB (2021).

3 Bowlers of the same team with more than 25 wickets in one season

This is the first instance where three bowlers of one team have ended up with more than 25 wickets in a season. Mohammed Shami (28), Rashid Khan (27), and Mohit Sharma (26) have achieved this feat.

214/4 This is the highest score by a losing finalist in IPL history. It was scored by GT. Although 215 was not chased by the winners CSK as DLS reduced the target down to just 171 in 15 overs.

214/4 This is the highest score by a losing finalist in IPL history. It was scored by GT. Although 215 was not chased by the winners CSK as DLS reduced the target down to just 171 in 15 overs.

220/7 This is the previous highest score in a final by a losing team. RCB scored this in the 2016 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad and lost the game by eight runs.

59 Lowest team score by a team this season is registered in the name of Rajasthan Royals, who were bowled out against RCB while chasing 172.

59 Lowest team score by a team this season is registered in the name of Rajasthan Royals, who were bowled out against RCB while chasing 172.

217 was the highest target chased this season. It was achieved by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals. It was the same game in which Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball on the last ball which resulted in a free hit and with four needed off the last ball, Abdul Samad hit a six.

226 is the highest successful run chase in the history of the IPL. It was achieved by Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 at Sharjah.

115 Metres is the longest Six of this season was hit by Faf du Plessis against Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

125 Metres. This is the longest six-ever hit in IPL and it was by Albie Morkel of Chennai Super Kings against Deccan Chargers in 2008.

257/5 is the highest team total this season and it was reached by Lucknow Super Giants against the Punjab Kings at Mohali's PCA Stadium.