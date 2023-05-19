IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR preview: Winner to stay alive in the playoffs race

Punjab Kings came so close and yet remained very fast as they lost by 13 runs against the Delhi Capitals in the last game to take their qualification chances out of their hands. Now, even if they win today, it will be difficult for them to go through with their net run rate in negative. But to stand any chance, and for any miracle to happen, they must win.

The Rajasthan Royals suffered a heavy defeat in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It has been five days since and if anything, that should have only made them stronger to come back and give their all in the last league game of the season. They must win to stay in the hunt even if it comes at the cost of expecting from other teams.