SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Courtesy Klaasen ton, Hyderabad reach 186

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023







Also Read:

SRH vs RCB Toss, IPL 2023,



RCB playing 11,



,

, SRH playing 11,





, SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast,



SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad here The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network. , Impact Substitute Options: Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy, Impact Substitute Options: Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy The toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram and his Royal Challengers Bangalore counterpart and fellow proteas Faf du Plessis took place at 07:00 pm IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. It was won by the latter who decided to field first. , Hyderabad on the other hand won’t let that happen as they would want to end a horrid season with at least one happy home victory. And nothing beats the sweet scent of success against the arch-rivals from across the Deccan plateau.Also Read: IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB preview: Bangalore eye victory to get close to playoffs A win here could propel Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the Mumbai Indians in the race to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League, They will get to 14 points with a game at hand at M Chinnaswamy and their net run rate is miles ahead of MI already. , Read More