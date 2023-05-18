Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Courtesy Klaasen ton, Hyderabad reach 186

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, SRH vs RCB: Hyderabad were blessed by a storm called Heinrich Klaasen as he hit his maiden IPL ton to propel the hosts to a competitive 186/5 in 20 overs

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023
9:09 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant last over from Siraj, takes a wicket and gives only four runs

9:00 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Klaasen goes after a great century

8:59 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Klaasen brings up 100 in 49 balls

8:57 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: At the end of 17 overs, Hyderabad 160/3

8:54 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Back-to-back sixes from Klaasen in the 17th over

8:53 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: This was Hyderabad at the end of 15 overs

8:52 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Shahbaz Ahmed broke the 76-run stand between Markram and Klaasen

8:51 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: The best Sunrisers this season so far

8:50 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: He is just class apart

8:48 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Yet another fifty for Klaasen this season

8:47 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Klaasen wouldn’t settle down

8:20 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Partnership develops, Hyderabad on the charge

8:19 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Markram and Klaasen get going, Hyderabad 65/2 after 8

8:18 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Klassen starts to blast from word go, Hyderabad 49/2 after 6

8:12 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Two wickets in one over from Michael Bracewell, Hyderabad 33/2 after 5

8:11 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Quick boundaries come along, Hyderabad 27/0 after 4

8:06 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Slow start from Hyderabad, 11/0 after 3

8:05 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: The going is tough in the first two overs, Hyderabad 7/0 after 2

8:01 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: And the match begins, Hyderabad 2/0 after 1

7:46 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playing 11 for this game

7:38 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s playing 11 for this game

7:34 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Here’s what happened at the toss

7:19 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

7:18 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB predicted playing 11

7:18 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

7:18 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast

7:18 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad playing combination

7:16 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

7:15 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

7:15 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss Details

7:15 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Hyderabad would like to finish well on home turf

7:14 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: A win here could take Bangalore ahead of Mumbai

6:58 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 match

9:09 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant last over from Siraj, takes a wicket and gives only four runs

 
Mohd Siraj has bowled a brilliant last over and kept his team in the hunt as he gave away only four runs and took the wicket of Glenn Philipps at the same time to restrict the Sunrisers Hyderabad to only 186/5 at the end of 20 overs. They were 182/4 at the end of 19 overs and threatening to breach the 200-run mark. Now they have been unable to get past even 190. 
 

9:00 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Klaasen goes after a great century

 
A brilliant yorker from Harshal Patel has spelt the end of Heinrich Klaasen as he walks back for an amazing 104 off just 51 balls. 
 

8:59 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Klaasen brings up 100 in 49 balls

 
Heinrich Klaasen has brought up his 100 in style with a six off Harshal Patel's bowling and the century has come in just 39 balls, the second fastest by a Hyderabad batter.
 

8:57 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: At the end of 17 overs, Hyderabad 160/3

8:54 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Back-to-back sixes from Klaasen in the 17th over

8:53 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: This was Hyderabad at the end of 15 overs

8:52 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Shahbaz Ahmed broke the 76-run stand between Markram and Klaasen

8:51 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: The best Sunrisers this season so far

8:50 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: He is just class apart

8:48 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Yet another fifty for Klaasen this season

8:47 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Klaasen wouldn’t settle down

8:20 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Partnership develops, Hyderabad on the charge

 
With nothing to lose, the two South African overseas players, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are playing freely and have added 54 in just 34 balls to get Hyderabad to 81/2 at the end of 10 overs
 

8:19 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Markram and Klaasen get going, Hyderabad 65/2 after 8

8:18 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Klassen starts to blast from word go, Hyderabad 49/2 after 6

8:12 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Two wickets in one over from Michael Bracewell, Hyderabad 33/2 after 5

8:11 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Quick boundaries come along, Hyderabad 27/0 after 4

8:06 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Slow start from Hyderabad, 11/0 after 3

 
The start of the Hyderabad innings has been really slow as both the openers Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma have been unable to get off the blocks quickly. 
 

8:05 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: The going is tough in the first two overs, Hyderabad 7/0 after 2

8:01 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: And the match begins, Hyderabad 2/0 after 1

7:46 PM May 23

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playing 11 for this game

First Published: May 18 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

