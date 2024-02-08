IPL 2024: Here's what Ishan Kishan doing after skipping Ranji Trophy

Ishan Kishan, who left the India tour of South Africa just before the Test leg and returned home, has yet to play even a single competitive match since then. Ahead of the India vs England Test series, India head coach Rahul Dravid said Kishan needed a break. But Dravid also hinted that he must play domestic cricket and make himself available again.

Now, it has come to light that the Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper-batter is training with his new skipper at the franchise Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya at the Kiran More Academy in Baroda, Gujarat. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Why is India missing Kishan, the keeper in India vs England Tests?

Ishan Kishan was India's first-choice wicket-keeper batter during the West Indies Test series. He could have played in South Africa, too, given that he bats well and gives the team an extra left-handed batting option in the middle. But because he was not available, he could not be tested.

Because of Ishan's unavailability, Bharat was picked ahead of him for the first two Tests, and his name for the rest of the three Tests is also unlikely to come up. But Bharat as a batter has yet to be up to the mark against England, scoring just 91 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 22.8.

What did Rahul Dravid say about Kishan skipping Ranji matches?

While answering the press ahead of the India-Afghanistan T20 series, Dravid said, "Ishan requested a break, which we agreed on in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. He will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection when available."

But after the Vizag Test, he changed his statement, saying that Ishan does not necessarily need to play domestic cricket. Still, he must play some form of cricket to make himself available for selection.

"I just don't want to go on labouring about the Ishan Kishan point. I don't say he has to play domestic cricket whenever he is ready. I say whenever he is ready, he needs to play some cricket and return. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything. We are in touch with him," said the Indian coach, who himself was a make-shift keeper in the Indian team in his playing days.

More options for India as wicket-keeper batter

Dhruv Jurel is already in the Indian squad as a wicket-keeper batter, and Rishabh Pant is also preparing himself to play in the upcoming IPL. Thus, Dravid said that India has a lot of options, and selectors will take a call on that role when the time comes.

"We have got options with Rishabh injured and stuff. The selectors will consider all this and take a call," he said.

Ishan Kishan is missing out on the Ranji Trophy

Since Ishan returned from South Africa, his domestic side, Jharkhand, has played five matches against quality sides like defending champions Saurashtra, Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Services alongside Manipur. He could have had decent enough practice to throw his name in the hat for the last three Tests. He has yet to make himself available for the match against Haryana, starting Friday, February 09.

Is he preparing for IPL 2024?

Kiran More confirmed to Cricbuzzz that Kishan is training at his academy but did not disclose much as he is currently in Mumbai preparing with the Women's Premier League side of the MI. Since Kishan is focussing so much on training with Pandya, they will likely play in the IPL.