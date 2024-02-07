WPL 2024: Chamari Athapaththu reveals reactions after intial auction snub

Sri Lanka skipper and UP Warriorz player Chamari Athapaththu on Tuesday said that not being selected initially during the WPL auction for the second season surprised her, but rejections motivate her.

The captain of the 'ICC women's ODI team of the Year 2023' and Women's Big Bash League's second-highest scorer Athapaththu was not picked in the auction held here in December, but was subsequently roped in by UP Warriorz after England's Lauren Bell pulled out from the WPL.

"I was not shocked, I was surprised because they didn't pick me after the auction but these things are not in my control," Athapaththu said during a virtual interaction.

"I think (about) what I can control, I don't want to take too much pressure on my shoulders because these decisions are taken by someone, some coaches, some (people in the) management.

"I always think (about) what I can control, I can control my batting and my bowling. I take these decisions in good spirit and do my best. If someone asks me, 'are you coming?' Then I say, 'okay, I'll come'. If someone requests, I can accept that request," said Athapaththu, who averaged nearly 70 in ODIs last year.

Athapaththu said she tends to thrive in adverse scenarios to prove the naysayers wrong.

"Actually, rejection is some kind of motivation for me. It's good for me because sometimes I can learn and I want to show what I can do," she said.

"If someone says it can't be done, be the first to do it -- that's my philosophy. I just want to prove what I can do. I got the opportunity in WBBL (at the) last minute as a replacement player. I grabbed that opportunity with both hands," the Sri Lankan star added.