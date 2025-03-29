IPL 2025: GT vs MI playing 11, Gill and Hardik's captaincy record in IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to secure their first win of IPL 2025 when they take the field at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Saturday, March 29, for match number six of the tournament.

Both teams lost their first game, with MI falling short against CSK and GT suffering a close defeat to PBKS. Both sides will aim to get on the winning track as soon as possible. MI will be a little more confident, given that they will have their regular skipper Hardik Pandya back in their squad, who was also GT’s skipper in their first two seasons. But before they step onto the field for this crucial encounter, let us take a look at the captaincy records of both skippers, along with their probable playing 11s.

Shubman Gill's captaincy record

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Shubman Gill took over as captain in IPL 2024, leading Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya's departure. Since his debut in the IPL in 2018 with Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill has grown into a key player and now a leader. In his 15 matches as captain, he has registered five wins, suffered eight losses, and seen two no-results, resulting in a win percentage of 33.33 per cent.

Captaincy stats:

Total matches: 15

Matches won: 5

Matches lost: 8

No result: 2

Win percentage: 33.33

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record

Hardik Pandya has led his team in 45 IPL matches, securing 26 wins and facing 19 losses, giving him a win percentage of 57.77 per cent. He also led GT to their maiden title in 2022 and then to the final in 2023.

Captaincy stats:

Total matches: 45

Matches won: 26

Matches lost: 19

Win percentage: 57.77

GT playing 11 vs MI (probable)

Gujarat Titans are searching for their first win after a high-scoring loss to Punjab Kings in their opening game. Their main concern lies in the bowling department, with Mohammed Siraj leaking 54 runs in his four overs. The lack of senior Indian pacers in the squad is adding pressure on Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan to deliver consistently.

Another area of concern for GT is their overseas combination. The inclusion of Glenn Phillips in place of Sherfane Rutherford could be a strategic move, as Phillips not only strengthens the batting line-up but also provides an off-spin option. Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill’s form with the bat will be crucial in setting the tone for the team.

GT's bowling attack has looked one-dimensional, with Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Ishant Sharma being primarily hit-the-deck pacers. Apart from Rabada, no other pacer possesses subtle variations, which could hurt them on a batting-friendly Ahmedabad track.

GT playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: Sherfane Rutherford / Glenn Phillips

GT squad for IPL 2025:

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shah Rukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj

MI playing 11 vs GT (probable)

The biggest boost for MI is the return of skipper Hardik Pandya after serving a one-match suspension. His presence adds balance to the playing 11, bringing both batting firepower and a pace-bowling option.

MI’s batting unit struggled on a slow Chepauk surface in their opener against CSK, but they will expect better conditions at Motera. However, the form of Suryakumar Yadav remains a concern, as he has been struggling for over a year. Additionally, Rohit Sharma’s inconsistency is not helping MI’s top order.

The wicket-keeping dilemma continues, as Robin Minz looked uncomfortable in the first game, and MI still relies heavily on Ryan Rickleton behind the stumps. Young left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur impressed against CSK with three wickets but will have a tougher challenge in Ahmedabad, where the pitch will not offer much turn.

Pandya’s return allows MI to strengthen their pace attack. He might even open the bowling and provide a death-overs option with wide yorkers, similar to what Vyshak Vijaykumar did for Punjab Kings in their win over GT. MI will also have to decide between Luke Wood and Jason Behrendorff for the foreign pace slot.

MI playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton (WK), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and Trent Boult

Impact player: Vignesh Puthur / Satyanarayana Raju

MI squad for IPL 2025: