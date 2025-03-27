Gough and Wilson dropped: How does ICC select its elite umpiring panel?

Michael Gough and Joel Wilson have been removed from the ICC’s elite panel of umpires for 2025-26, with former cricketers Allahuddien Paleker from South Africa and England's Alex Wharf replacing them. This change is part of the ICC’s regular performance-assessment process.
Alex Wharf, who played 13 ODIs for England between 2004 and 2005, has since established himself as a respected umpire. He has officiated in seven Tests, 33 ODIs, and 45 T20Is. Wharf has also been part of the umpire panel for various ICC white-ball tournaments, including the 2023 Champions Trophy. Expressing his excitement, Wharf thanked his colleagues and supporters, acknowledging their role in his career's success.
Allahuddien Paleker, a former South African first-class cricketer, has officiated in four Tests, 23 ODIs, and 67 T20Is. He was also part of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup and the Under-19 World Cup. Paleker is thrilled about his promotion to the elite panel and is eager to contribute with his vast experience.
The full ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for 2025-26 includes:
- Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)
- Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand)
- Adrian Holdstock (South Africa)
- Richard Illingworth (England)
- Richard Kettleborough (England)
- Nitin Menon (India)
- Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa)
- Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)
- Paul Reiffel (Australia)
- Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh)
- Rodney Tucker (Australia)
- Alex Wharf (England)
Michael Gough
Gough came as a surprise given his reputation as a formidable umpire, feared by batters worldwide who often second-guess themselves when he signals an out. His overturn percentage for 2024 was relatively low at 21.7%. Despite this, the former English county cricketer is widely acknowledged as one of the finest umpires in the world. At 45, he has officiated in 60 Test matches, 143 One-Day Internationals, and 56 Twenty20 Internationals, covering both men's and women's international cricket.
|Michael Gough career summary
|Category
|Span
|Matches
|TV Umpire
|Referee
|Total
|By Location
|Australia
|2019-2025
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|2021-2022
|3
|0
|0
|3
|England
|2020-2022
|10
|0
|0
|10
|India
|2023-2024
|3
|0
|0
|3
|New Zealand
|2018-2024
|5
|0
|0
|5
|Pakistan
|2019-2024
|2
|0
|0
|2
|South Africa
|2018-2018
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2019-2024
|6
|0
|0
|6
|U.A.E.
|2016-2016
|2
|0
|0
|2
|West Indies
|2023-2023
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Zimbabwe
|2016-2016
|2
|0
|0
|2
|By Region
|Africa
|2016-2018
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Americas
|2023-2023
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Asia
|2016-2024
|16
|0
|0
|16
|Europe
|2020-2022
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Oceania
|2018-2025
|11
|0
|0
|11
|By Match Type
|Home
|2020-2022
|10
|0
|0
|10
|Neutral
|2016-2025
|32
|0
|0
|32
|By Series Type
|2-Team Series
|2016-2025
|42
|0
|0
|42
|5+ Team Tournaments
|2019-2025
|31
|0
|0
|31
|By Match Type in Series
|Only Match in Series
|2021-2024
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1st Match in Series
|2016-2024
|15
|0
|0
|15
|2nd Match in Series
|2016-2024
|18
|0
|0
|18
|3rd Match in Series
|2016-2024
|5
|0
|0
|5
|4th Match in Series
|2024-2024
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5th Match in Series
|2025-2025
|1
|0
|0
|1
|By Tournament
|Benaud-Qadir Trophy
|2023-2024
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Border-Gavaskar
|2023-2025
|3
|0
|0
|3
|ICC World Test Championship
|2019-2025
|31
|0
|0
|31
|Wisden Trophy
|2020-2020
|2
|0
|0
|2
|By Match Type in Tournament
|Tournament Finals
|2021-2021
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Preliminary Matches
|2019-2025
|30
|0
|0
|30
Joel Wilson
Wilson, who is notably remembered by Australian fans for his controversial decision during the 2019 Ashes, where he ruled Ben Stokes not out after he missed a sweep off Nathan Lyon with England needing two runs to win, despite Australia having already used up their reviews in the memorable Headingley Test, along with Gough, has been removed from the panel responsible for officiating top-tier international matches, including major Test series and ICC events.
|Joel Wilson career summary
|Category
|Span
|Mat
|Umpire
|TV Umpire
|Referee
|In Format
|Test matches
|2011-2025
|67
|47
|20
|0
|One-Day Internationals
|2011-2025
|140
|98
|42
|0
|Twenty20 Internationals
|2011-2024
|71
|50
|21
|0
|In Host Country
|Australia
|2015-2025
|18
|11
|7
|0
|Bangladesh
|2015-2024
|9
|6
|3
|0
|England
|2015-2024
|34
|20
|14
|0
|India
|2016-2024
|27
|19
|8
|0
|Ireland
|2015-2017
|4
|2
|2
|0
|New Zealand
|2014-2017
|6
|4
|2
|0
|Pakistan
|2019-2025
|13
|7
|6
|0
|South Africa
|2016-2024
|14
|8
|6
|0
|Sri Lanka
|2017-2025
|10
|6
|4
|0
|U.A.E.
|2012-2025
|22
|13
|9
|0
|U.S.A.
|2012-2018
|6
|5
|1
|0
|West Indies
|2011-2024
|109
|89
|20
|0
|Zimbabwe
|2018-2018
|6
|5
|1
|0
|In Continent
|Africa
|2016-2024
|20
|13
|7
|0
|Americas
|2011-2024
|115
|94
|21
|0
|Asia
|2012-2025
|81
|51
|30
|0
|Europe
|2015-2024
|38
|22
|16
|0
|Oceania
|2014-2025
|24
|15
|9
|0
|Home vs Away
|Home
|2011-2024
|109
|89
|20
|0
|Away
|2012-2018
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Neutral
|2012-2025
|163
|101
|62
|0
|In Tournament Type
|2 team series
|2011-2025
|198
|145
|53
|0
|3-4 team tournaments
|2013-2017
|14
|9
|5
|0
|5+ team tournaments
|2012-2025
|122
|86
|36
|0
|In Match Number per Series
|Only match in series
|2011-2020
|8
|5
|3
|0
|1st match in series
|2012-2025
|53
|44
|9
|0
|2nd match in series
|2011-2025
|54
|38
|16
|0
|3rd match in series
|2011-2024
|45
|37
|8
|0
|4th match in series
|2011-2024
|20
|7
|13
|0
|5th match in series
|2011-2025
|18
|14
|4
|0
|In Major Trophies
|World Cup
|2015-2023
|23
|15
|8
|0
|Basil D'Oliveira
|2017-2020
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Benaud-Qadir Trophy
|2023-2024
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Border-Gavaskar
|2023-2025
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Botham-Richards Trop
|2022-2022
|3
|3
|0
|0
|ICC Champions Trophy
|2025-2025
|5
|2
|3
|0
|ICC World Test Championship
|2019-2025
|44
|33
|11
|0
|Men's T20 World Cup
|2016-2024
|27
|15
|12
|0
|The Ashes
|2017-2023
|8
|5
|3
|0
|World Cup Qualifier
|2014-2018
|7
|6
|1
|0
|In Finals
|Tournament finals
|2013-2025
|5
|2
|3
|0