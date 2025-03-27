Gough and Wilson dropped: How does ICC select its elite umpiring panel?

Michael Gough and Joel Wilson have been removed from the ICC’s elite panel of umpires for 2025-26, with former cricketers Allahuddien Paleker from South Africa and England's Alex Wharf replacing them. This change is part of the ICC’s regular performance-assessment process.

Alex Wharf, who played 13 ODIs for England between 2004 and 2005, has since established himself as a respected umpire. He has officiated in seven Tests, 33 ODIs, and 45 T20Is. Wharf has also been part of the umpire panel for various ICC white-ball tournaments, including the 2023 Champions Trophy. Expressing his excitement, Wharf thanked his colleagues and supporters, acknowledging their role in his career's success.

- Paul Reiffel (Australia)

- Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh)

- Rodney Tucker (Australia)

Michael Gough

At 45, he has officiated in 60 Test matches, 143 One-Day Internationals, and 56 Twenty20 Internationals, covering both men's and women's international cricket. Michael Gough career summary Category Span Matches TV Umpire Referee Total By Location Australia 2019-2025 6 0 0 6 Bangladesh 2021-2022 3 0 0 3 England 2020-2022 10 0 0 10 India 2023-2024 3 0 0 3 New Zealand 2018-2024 5 0 0 5 Pakistan 2019-2024 2 0 0 2 South Africa 2018-2018 2 0 0 2 Sri Lanka 2019-2024 6 0 0 6 U.A.E. 2016-2016 2 0 0 2 West Indies 2023-2023 1 0 0 1 Zimbabwe 2016-2016 2 0 0 2 By Region Africa 2016-2018 4 0 0 4 Americas 2023-2023 1 0 0 1 Asia 2016-2024 16 0 0 16 Europe 2020-2022 10 0 0 10 Oceania 2018-2025 11 0 0 11 By Match Type Home 2020-2022 10 0 0 10 Neutral 2016-2025 32 0 0 32 By Series Type 2-Team Series 2016-2025 42 0 0 42 5+ Team Tournaments 2019-2025 31 0 0 31 By Match Type in Series Only Match in Series 2021-2024 2 0 0 2 1st Match in Series 2016-2024 15 0 0 15 2nd Match in Series 2016-2024 18 0 0 18 3rd Match in Series 2016-2024 5 0 0 5 4th Match in Series 2024-2024 1 0 0 1 5th Match in Series 2025-2025 1 0 0 1 By Tournament Benaud-Qadir Trophy 2023-2024 2 0 0 2 Border-Gavaskar 2023-2025 3 0 0 3 ICC World Test Championship 2019-2025 31 0 0 31 Wisden Trophy 2020-2020 2 0 0 2 By Match Type in Tournament Tournament Finals 2021-2021 1 0 0 1 Preliminary Matches 2019-2025 30 0 0 30 Gough came as a surprise given his reputation as a formidable umpire, feared by batters worldwide who often second-guess themselves when he signals an out. His overturn percentage for 2024 was relatively low at 21.7%. Despite this, the former English county cricketer is widely acknowledged as one of the finest umpires in the world.At 45, he has officiated in 60 Test matches, 143 One-Day Internationals, and 56 Twenty20 Internationals, covering both men's and women's international cricket.

Joel Wilson