Gavaskar questions Gambhir over Champions Trophy 2025 reward distribution

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced a generous cash prize of Rs 58 crore for the victorious Champions Trophy squad, with players and head coach Gautam Gambhir receiving Rs 3 crore each. Additionally, assistant coaches and support staff will be awarded Rs 50 lakh each, while BCCI officials will receive Rs 25 lakh. However, former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar raised questions about whether Gambhir would follow the lead of his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, who chose to share his prize money equally with the support staff after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Gavaskar asked whether Gambhir would emulate Dravid's actions or if he considered Dravid's gesture as a poor example to follow. Dravid, known for his team-first approach, had refused to take a larger share of the reward, instead opting to distribute it equally among the coaching staff. In contrast, Gambhir has yet to comment on his stance regarding the prize money.

"After India’s T20 World Cup win, Rahul Dravid, always a team player, chose not to take more than his fellow coaches. He shared the reward equally with them," Gavaskar noted in his column. "However, with the announcement of the Champions Trophy rewards, we haven’t heard any comment from the current coach, Gautam Gambhir, on whether he will adopt Dravid’s approach. Does Dravid’s example no longer hold value?"

While voicing his concerns about the lack of clarity from Gambhir, Gavaskar also acknowledged the BCCI’s gesture in rewarding the team for their Champions Trophy success. He commended the Board for recognizing the efforts of both players and support staff, calling the Rs 58 crore reward a fitting acknowledgment of the team’s achievement.

Gavaskar further praised the BCCI for showing generosity, noting that after India’s T20 World Cup victory, the Board had announced a reward of Rs 125 crore for the squad, coaching staff, and selectors. "The BCCI is truly showing appreciation for the efforts of everyone involved. With their growing funds, the Board is generously rewarding the players, allowing them to keep the prize money from the ICC as well," he added.