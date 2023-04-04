IPL Points Table 2023: CSK jumps to 6th spot, defeats LSG by 12 runs

The Indian Premier League is already on fire, it's just the beginning of the season, and we have already witnessed some amazing encounters.

Six matches have been played so far, and the points table is in the most fluctuating position. Last night Four-time champion Chennai Super Kings registered their first win against Lucknow Super Giants, who are playing their second season. CSK's win over LSG by 12 runs gives them two points, which is important for them to move upward in the points table.

As of now, all the teams have played one or two matches, and in this early phase of the league, check how the IPL points table 2023 appears.