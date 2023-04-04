IPL Points Table 2023: CSK jumps to 6th spot, defeats LSG by 12 runs

IPL Points Table 2023
The IPL format allows four teams to qualify for the playoffs. Before that, each team will play 14 games, and teams finishing in the top four positions will qualify for the playoffs.
According to IPL points table 2023, currently, the top four teams are Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans.
Here's the latest IPL points table:
- Rajasthan Royals - 1 match - 2 points
- Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1 match - 2 points
- Lucknow Super Giants - 2 matches - 2 points
- Gujarat Titans - 1 match - 2 points
- Punjab Kings - 1 match - 2 points
- Chennai Super Kings - 2 matches - 2 points
- Kolkata Knight Riders - 1 match - 0 points
- Mumbai Indians - 1 match - 0 points
- Delhi Capitals - 1 match - 0 points
- Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 match - 0 points
IPL Orange and Purple cap holders
After IPL points table 2023, let's look into IPL orange caps and purple caps holders. The orange cap is offered to the player scoring the most runs in the season, while the purple cap is offered to the bowler taking the most wickets in the season.
IPL Orange cap holders
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 149 Runs in 2 matches Kyle Mayers (LSG) 126 Runs in 2 matches Tilak Varma (MI) 84 Runs in 1 match Virat Kohli (RCB) 82 Runs in 1 match Faf du Plessis (RCB) 73 Runs in 1 match
IPL 2023 Purple cap holders
Mark Wood (LSG) 8 wickets in 2 matches Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) 5 wickets in 2 matches Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 4 wickets in 1 match Moeen Ali (CSK) 4 wickets in 2 matches Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 3 wickets in 1 match
Here's the latest IPL points table: