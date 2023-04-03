Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB pacer Reece Topley dislocates shoulder during IPL clash against MI

RCB pacer Reece Topley dislocates shoulder during IPL clash against MI

Unfortunately his knee dug into the ground and he landed on his shoulder and dislocated it. It was lucky enough (for us) that the doctors were able to pop it back in, Hesson told RCB's YouTube channel

Bengaluru
RCB pacer Reece Topley dislocates shoulder during IPL clash against MI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered another injury blow as their pacer Reece Topley dislocated his right shoulder while fielding during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here.

RCB head coach Mike Hesson said Englishman Topley's injury status will be known after the results of the scans come in.

Unfortunately his knee dug into the ground and he landed on his shoulder and dislocated it. It was lucky enough (for us) that the doctors were able to pop it back in, Hesson told RCB's YouTube channel after the team's win on Sunday.

He is off to have a scan at the moment. We hope that the initial reports come back nicely and Reece can join us. (But) if not then we will have to see what happens, but hopefully he is alright.

RCB made a terrific start to the season with a eight-wicket win over MI in front of their home fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, but with Topley joining the list of injured players, the team management will have concerns going deeper into the tournament.

Topley, if sidelined for a longer duration, will join the likes of right-handed batter Rajat Patidar and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood on the bench. While Patidar, nursing a heel injury, is set to miss at least the first half of IPL, Hazlewood is likely to miss the first seven matches.

Talking about RCB's dominant win over Mumbai Indians -- their fourth consecutive victory since IPL 2021, Hesson said, It does not get any better than that. The intensity with which we bowled and in the field was exceptional.

"We took early wickets in the powerplay which we wanted to do from last year, but we held it together with the ball and our batting was exceptional, he said.

Topics :Royal Challengers BangaloreIPLMumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Also Read

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Highlights: Kohli, du Plessis decimate Mumbai by 8 wkts

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

RCB unveiled new jersey and honours for ABD and Gayle in RCB Unbox event

IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom

IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG preview: Homecoming for Dhoni, faces in-form Lucknow

IPL 2023: Digital viewers on opening weekend top total viewership in 2022

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Highlights: Kohli, du Plessis decimate Mumbai by 8 wkts

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI preview: Is Archer enough for strong Bangalore batting?

IPL ticket advisory: No CAA/NRC protest banners allowed during matches

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story