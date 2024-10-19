Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Ishan Kishan set to comeback in national fold with India A's Australia tour

Ishan Kishan set to comeback in national fold with India A's Australia tour

Kishan, who was is leading Jharkhand on his return to domestic cricket this season, is set to feature in two four-day 'Tests' against Australia A, as well as an intra-squad match with the senior team.

Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy
Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ishan Kishan, who was dropped from BCCI central contracts earlier this year due to concerns that he was 'prioritising' the cash-rich IPL over domestic cricket, will make his return to the India A team.

Kishan, who was is leading Jharkhand on his return to domestic cricket this season, is set to feature in two four-day 'Tests' against Australia A, as well as an intra-squad match with the senior team.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two 'Tests' against Australia A will be held at McKay from October 31-November 3 and then at MCG from November 7-10.

While BCCI is yet to announce the squad, one among Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to lead the side.

Abhimanyu, who has scored four hundreds in his last four first-class matches, might be called as a back-up opener in senior team with skipper Rohit Sharma set to take a break during one of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

Bengal will be represented in the India A squad by seamer Mukesh Kumar and keeper-batter Abhishek Porel.

Likely India A squad for tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, B Indrajith, Abishek Porel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Yash Dayal.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ishan Kishan returns as Jharkhand captain after controversial pullout

Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan smashes century in first-class return

Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson to replace injured Ishan Kishan in round 1

Ishan Kishan unlikely to feature in Duleep Trophy first-round match

Buchi Babu cricket tournament 2024 schedule, teams, format and history

Topics :Ishan KishanIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story