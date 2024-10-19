Ishan Kishan set to comeback in national fold with India A's Australia tour

Ishan Kishan, who was dropped from BCCI central contracts earlier this year due to concerns that he was 'prioritising' the cash-rich IPL over domestic cricket, will make his return to the India A team.

Kishan, who was is leading Jharkhand on his return to domestic cricket this season, is set to feature in two four-day 'Tests' against Australia A, as well as an intra-squad match with the senior team.

The two 'Tests' against Australia A will be held at McKay from October 31-November 3 and then at MCG from November 7-10.

While BCCI is yet to announce the squad, one among Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to lead the side.