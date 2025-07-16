Home / Cricket / News / James Anderson set to make franchise cricket debut in The Hundred 2025

James Anderson set to make franchise cricket debut in The Hundred 2025

Anderson shared his excitement about the move, expressing that he has thoroughly enjoyed his stint with Lancashire and is eager to bring that energy into The Hundred

England's fast-bowling legend James Anderson has signed with Manchester Originals for The Hundred 2025
England's fast-bowling legend James Anderson has signed with Manchester Originals for The Hundred 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After two decades at the highest level and more than 700 Test wickets to his name, England's fast-bowling legend James Anderson is finally entering the franchise cricket arena. The 42-year-old, who turns 43 just days before the start of The Hundred 2025, has been signed by Manchester Originals through the newly introduced “wildcard draft” system. The ECB’s updated draft process allows each team to add two players who were initially overlooked, giving Anderson a much-awaited chance to feature in a franchise T20-style competition. 
 
Having returned to T20 action for Lancashire Lightning in the T20 Blast this year after a decade-long gap, Anderson has impressed with 14 wickets in just eight matches, including a three-wicket haul in his comeback game. The decision to rope him in reflects both his enduring skill and his renewed hunger for the shortest format.

Excited for fresh challenge

Anderson shared his excitement about the move, expressing that he has thoroughly enjoyed his stint with Lancashire and is eager to bring that energy into The Hundred. He believes the competition offers a unique atmosphere, particularly for younger audiences and families, and sees real value in contributing to that growing fanbase. Though the format is fast-paced, the veteran pacer is confident he can adapt and add meaningful impact to the Originals’ campaign.

Wildcards bring fresh faces and familiar names

The wildcard draft also saw the emergence of 17-year-old Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. Rocky has already made an impression at the U-19 level for England, notably with a century and a 93 against India. He joins the Northern Superchargers, the same franchise where his father serves as head coach.
 
Among the 32 wildcard picks across the men’s and women’s tournaments, only one overseas player was selected—Australia’s Hilton Cartwright, who replaces an injured Faf du Plessis at Southern Brave. Meanwhile, Jason Roy also returns to the Brave setup, adding further experience to their ranks.
 
The wildcard signings have injected a fresh wave of excitement into The Hundred 2025, and with names like Anderson entering the fold, it promises to be a standout season.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After storming India, Vaibhav Suryavanshi turns heads in England now

NZ vs SA HIGHLIGHTS, Tri-nation T20 series: Robinson-Duffy power Kiwis to exciting win over Proteas

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

Tri-series 2nd T20: New Zealand vs South Africa live streaming & time

Topics :James AndersonT20 cricket

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story