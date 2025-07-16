James Anderson set to make franchise cricket debut in The Hundred 2025

James Anderson is finally entering the franchise cricket arena. The 42-year-old, who turns 43 just days before the start of The Hundred 2025, has been signed by Manchester Originals through the newly introduced “wildcard draft” system. The ECB’s updated draft process allows each team to add two players who were initially overlooked, giving Anderson a much-awaited chance to feature in a franchise T20-style competition. ALSO READ: Joe Root reclaims top spot in ICC Test rankings; Bumrah, Jadeja rise too After two decades at the highest level and more than 700 Test wickets to his name, England's fast-bowling legendis finally entering the franchise cricket arena. The 42-year-old, who turns 43 just days before the start of The Hundred 2025, has been signed by Manchester Originals through the newly introduced “wildcard draft” system. The ECB’s updated draft process allows each team to add two players who were initially overlooked, giving Anderson a much-awaited chance to feature in a franchise T20-style competition.

Having returned to T20 action for Lancashire Lightning in the T20 Blast this year after a decade-long gap, Anderson has impressed with 14 wickets in just eight matches, including a three-wicket haul in his comeback game. The decision to rope him in reflects both his enduring skill and his renewed hunger for the shortest format.

Excited for fresh challenge Anderson shared his excitement about the move, expressing that he has thoroughly enjoyed his stint with Lancashire and is eager to bring that energy into The Hundred. He believes the competition offers a unique atmosphere, particularly for younger audiences and families, and sees real value in contributing to that growing fanbase. Though the format is fast-paced, the veteran pacer is confident he can adapt and add meaningful impact to the Originals’ campaign. Wildcards bring fresh faces and familiar names The wildcard draft also saw the emergence of 17-year-old Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. Rocky has already made an impression at the U-19 level for England, notably with a century and a 93 against India. He joins the Northern Superchargers, the same franchise where his father serves as head coach.