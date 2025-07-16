NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, Tri-nation T20 series: Live toss to take place at 4 PM IST

South Africa and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the second match of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, July 16. The match marks a crucial fixture in the three-team tournament, with both sides aiming to gain early control of the standings.

The Proteas head into this encounter with momentum on their side, having secured a convincing five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the series opener. Rassie van der Dussen’s men delivered a well-rounded performance, both with the ball—where George Linde starred with figures of 3 for 10—and with the bat, where Dewald Brevis and debutant Rubin Hermann steered the chase.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are set to play their first match of the series and return to international action for the first time since April. The Black Caps come into the tri-series high on confidence after dominant recent performances, including a 3-0 ODI series sweep and a 4-1 T20I series win over Pakistan at home.

With South Africa looking to maintain their winning run and New Zealand eager to begin their campaign on a strong note, fans can expect a competitive and high-intensity clash in Harare.

South Africa vs New Zealand playing 11 (probable):

New Zealand playing 11(probables): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner (c), Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa playing 11 (probables): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen is at 4 pm IST today.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Tri-series Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ongoing T20I series will not be available in India.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Tri-series Live Streaming in India

The FanCode app will live stream the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the T20I Tri-series on both the application and website.

Stay tuned for New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Tri-series match live score and match updates here.