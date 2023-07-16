Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Pacer may make international return in August

Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Pacer may make international return in August

The selectors would send Jasprit Bumrah to Ireland for the T20I series, which starts on August 18, before taking a call over his Asia Cup 2023 selection

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah bowling in full throttle at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Photo: BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been bowling in full throttle at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and could make an international return during the T20I series against Ireland. 

Will Bumrah play in ICC ODI World Cup?

According to media reports, Bumrah is in line to play in India's ICC ODI World Cup after making considerable progress during rehabilitation. 

29-year-old Bumrah has gradually increased his workload after undergoing back surgery in March.

Bumrah rehabilitation progress

He resumed bowling in the nets at NCA last month, and now he is bowling 8-10 Overs daily under the watchful eyes of NCA head VVS Laxman. 

His progress has given a positive signal to Indian team management, who are expecting to see the Gujarat pacer in the Asia Cup 2023. 

So, when will Bumrah return to international cricket?

However, if progression remains on track, the selectors would send Bumrah to Ireland for the T20I series before taking a call over his Asia Cup 2023 selection. He has not played any competitive cricket since September 2023. 

India tour of Ireland full schedule, match timings (IST) and venue

1st T20I
Date: August 18
Venue: The Village, Dublin
Match timings: 7:30 PM IST


2nd T20I
Date: August 20
Venue: The Village, Dublin
Match timings: 7:30 PM IST

3rd T20I
Date: August 23
Venue: The Village, Dublin
Match timings: 7:30 PM IST

This significantly boosts Rohit Sharma's men's world cup hopes. India dearly missed the services of Bumrah in the 2022 T20I World Cup Down Under. 

When Bumrah last played an International match for India?

Bumrah represented India in a T20 International match against Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on September 25, 2022.

In that match, Bumrah bowled his full quota of 4 overs and leaked 50 runs, going wicketless. 

Since then, Bumrah has missed the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and India's tour of West Indies.

Jasprit Bumrah records

Format Matches Wickets Economy Average Best Bowling 5-wicket hauls
Test 30 128 2.69 21.99 6/27 8
ODI 72 121 4.64 24.31 6/19 2
T20I 60 70 6.62 20.23 3/11 0
IPL 120 145 7.4 23.31 5/10 1
Source: Cricbuzz (as of July 16, 2022)




Topics :Jasprit BumrahIndia cricket teamICC ODI World Cup 2023Asia Cup

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 7:04 AM IST

