Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Pacer may make international return in August

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been bowling in full throttle at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and could make an international return during the T20I series against Ireland.

Will Bumrah play in ICC ODI World Cup?

According to media reports, Bumrah is in line to play in India's ICC ODI World Cup after making considerable progress during rehabilitation.

29-year-old Bumrah has gradually increased his workload after undergoing back surgery in March.

Bumrah rehabilitation progress

He resumed bowling in the nets at NCA last month, and now he is bowling 8-10 Overs daily under the watchful eyes of NCA head VVS Laxman.

His progress has given a positive signal to Indian team management, who are expecting to see the Gujarat pacer in the Asia Cup 2023.

So, when will Bumrah return to international cricket?

However, if progression remains on track, the selectors would send Bumrah to Ireland for the T20I series before taking a call over his Asia Cup 2023 selection. He has not played any competitive cricket since September 2023.

India tour of Ireland full schedule, match timings (IST) and venue

1st T20I

Date: August 18

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Match timings: 7:30 PM IST

2nd T20I

Date: August 20

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Match timings: 7:30 PM IST

3rd T20I

Date: August 23

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Match timings: 7:30 PM IST

This significantly boosts Rohit Sharma's men's world cup hopes. India dearly missed the services of Bumrah in the 2022 T20I World Cup Down Under.

When Bumrah last played an International match for India?

Bumrah represented India in a T20 International match against Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on September 25, 2022.

In that match, Bumrah bowled his full quota of 4 overs and leaked 50 runs, going wicketless.

Since then, Bumrah has missed the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and India's tour of West Indies.

Jasprit Bumrah records