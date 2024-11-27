Is Bumrah the best all-format bowler? Here's what Nasser Hussain said

India's dominating Test win against Australia in Perth featured multiple players stepping up over the four days of cricket, with Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah emerging as one of the difference-makers for Team India.

ALSO READ: When will Champions Trophy schedule be released? ICC board meets on Nov 29 Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain praised Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding performance, which led India to a commanding 295-run victory over Australia in the Perth Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah's exceptional bowling, including five wickets in the first innings and three in the second, earned him the Player of the Match award.

The Indian pacer’s leadership on the field was equally remarkable, guiding his team to a memorable win. Reflecting on Bumrah's brilliance, Atherton, speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast, expressed his relief that he never had to face the Indian speedster during his playing days, acknowledging the challenges Bumrah poses to batters. 'Bumrah was magnificient'

“Bumrah was magnificent, and those two spells with the new balls were terrific. There are bowlers whom you don’t think about after retiring, but there are a few who make you thank God for not facing them with the new ball. I mean, how would you bat against him?” Atherton said.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a nightmare. He unleashes thunderbolts and steals a yard from a batter because he releases the ball in front of himself more than any other bowler. What a nightmare for the batters,” he added.

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain also lauded the Indian pacer, admitting he would have been sweating if he had to face Bumrah as a batter.

“I would have been afraid to face him. Shall I go forward, or shall I stand in the crease? That would have been my thought if I had to face him. He has a slower ball, yorker, and bouncer in his bowling arsenal,” Nasser Hussain said.