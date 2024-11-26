The 2-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka will kick off on November 27, 2024, at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

South Africa have already announced their playing 11 for the 1st Test with Temba Bavuma returning after an injury in the team. ALSO READ: Here's why Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw went unsold in IPL 2025 auction The last encounter between the two teams in a Test series was in South Africa in December-January 2020-21, where the hosts won 2-0. This upcoming series is crucial for both teams in the ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 standings, as South Africa currently sits fifth, just behind third-placed Sri Lanka.South Africa have already announced their playing 11 for the 1st Test with Temba Bavuma returning after an injury in the team.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 for 1st Test: South Africa Playing 11: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada Sri Lanka Playing 11 (probable): Dimuth Karuanaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando. South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in Tests South Africa and Sri Lanka have met 31 times in Test cricket, with South Africa winning 16 matches, Sri Lanka winning 9, and 6 matches ending in a draw. Total matches: 31 Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso RabadaDimuth Karuanaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.South Africa and Sri Lanka have met 31 times in Test cricket, with South Africa winning 16 matches, Sri Lanka winning 9, and 6 matches ending in a draw.

South Africa won: 16

Sri Lanka won: 9

Tied: 6

More From This Section

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test squads:

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha. South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test LIVE TOSS TIME, SA vs SL live streaming and telecast Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

When will theSouth Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st test match take place?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st test match will begin on Wednesday, November 27 at Kingsmead in Durban

At what time will the SA vs SL 1st test live toss take place on November 27, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live toss for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st test will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between South Africa and Sri Lanka 1st test start on November 27?

The SA vs SL 1st test will begin at 1:00 PM IST in Durban.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st test match in India?

The live telecast of the 1st test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be available on Sports 18 network. Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD) channel will provide the telecast for the 1st Test

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st test match in India?

The live streaming of the 1st test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.