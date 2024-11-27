When will Champions Trophy schedule be released? ICC board meets on Nov 29

The powerful board of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will convene virtually on November 29 to finalise the much-delayed schedule for the Champions Trophy, which is slated to be held in Pakistan in February-March next year.

The delay stems from India’s refusal to play in Pakistan due to ongoing political tensions. India last toured Pakistan in 2008, before the Mumbai terror attacks.

Champions Trophy 2025 participating teams India

Pakistan (host)

Australia

New Zealand

Bangladesh

South Africa

Afghanistan

England The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a hybrid model, with India’s matches being played in a third country. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not agreed to this arrangement.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed the board's plans to meet, stating, “The ICC board will meet on November 29 to discuss the Champions Trophy schedule.” The meeting holds added significance as it precedes BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s assumption of the ICC chairman role on December 1.

With Shah and other board members keen to resolve the matter ahead of the leadership transition, the virtual meeting is expected to play a critical role in shaping the tournament's future. (With PTI inputs)